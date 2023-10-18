Search for unidentified male last seen in Dundee city centre

Police are searching for an unidentified man who was last seen in Dundee.

The man was last seen outside Tayside Police’s HQ on West Bell Street at around 3.10pm on Wednesday.

He was heard making comments which have raised concerns about his safety and welfare.

Police have described the man as 6ft tall, of a slim build and has dark receding hair.

He was last seen wearing a navy blue puffa jacket, black trousers, grey and white Nike trainers, and was carrying a large navy and black rucksack or holdall.

The man is of a Middle Eastern appearance and is thought to be an Iraqi national.

A spokesperson for the force added: “If you know who this man is and can assist us in determining his whereabouts or identity, please call 101 or speak to any police officer.

“Our reference is incident 2060 of October 18.”