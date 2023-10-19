Barking fears block bid to turn Angus dump into dog park

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Barking fears block bid to turn Angus dump into dog park

The Kingennie proposal drew 15 letters of objection and planning officials said there was no way to control noise from barking dogs.

By Graham Brown
The dog park would have been created on an old refuse tip near South Kingennie. Image: Google
The dog park would have been created on an old refuse tip near South Kingennie. Image: Google

A bid to turn an old Angus refuse tip into a dog park has been thrown out by planners.

They said they could not apply a condition which would protect neighbouring houses from the noise of barking at the Kingennie site.

Despite assurances the exercise area would be well run, it drew 15 letters of objection from the hamlet north of Dundee.

Experienced trainer behind scheme

Lifelong dog owner Susan Malcolm lodged the plan for the site south of St Brides Cottage.

She has 37 years experience of working for Guide Dogs.

In her planning submission, she said she wanted to put that vast expertise to good use.

The site is a former dump beside the road at South Kingennie.

It would be fenced off, with parking.

Kingennie dog park plan
The planned dog park layout. Image: Voigt Architects

Dog owners would book a slot at the exercise area.

There would be a limit of eight dogs at a time and the site would open 7am to 9pm Monday to Saturday and 7am to 7pm on Sundays.

The park would be offered free of charge to service dogs.

And she hoped it would appeal to a broad range of owners.

Those included people with nervous dogs, puppies, rescue dogs and visitors looking for a safe space to let their pets run around in.

Planning officials back objectors

But the application generated 15 objections, many from nearby residents.

They said the scale of the planned development was excessive.

Concerns were raised about aggressive dogs coming into contact with livestock and horse riders.

Planners said they could not support the scheme.

“This is a dog exercise area where multiple dogs from different households would be free to run,” said the refusal decision.

“It is close to a public road, a track, fields and garden areas where normal everyday activity could disturb the dogs and cause barking.

“The sporadic, intermittent and variable nature of noise from barking dogs may be particularly noticeable and disturbing for nearby residents.

Dog park at Drumgley near Forfar.
A doggie day out at an exercise park near Forfar. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

“There is no ready means to prevent this noise.

“While the management plan suggests that persons found to be persistent or repeated offenders of inappropriate or anti-social behaviour would be prohibited from using the site, this could not be secured or enforced by planning condition.

“In practical terms, a dog owner or handler, the site owner or operator, and residents of homes near the site may all have different opinions on what constitutes inappropriate or anti-social behaviour.

“They may all have different opinions on what constitutes persistent or repeated offences.

“In conclusion, the proposal is contrary to Angus development plan policy.

“It is outwith and contiguous with the development boundary of South Kingennie and there is no public interest that would justify the development at this location.”

The application was rejected under delegated powers.

More from Angus & The Mearns

A man holding an umbrella during flooding at North Inch in Perth
Storm Babet: LIVE updates as extreme rainfall and strong winds hit Tayside and Fife
Rix Shipping (Scotland) director Mark Cessford outside Queen's Close. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
EXCLUSIVE: Montrose firm bids to end 15-year saga of Queen's Close homeless hostel
Lesley and Paddy Murphy presented the models to Arbroath lifeboat station. Image: Arbroath RNLI
Stunning models of ill-fated Tayside lifeboats presented to Arbroath RNLI on eve of station's…
A closed school in Angus
Storm Babet: Angus schools to close at lunchtime on Thursday and all-day Friday
Image shows Aberfeldy Caravan Park during recent floods
Storm Babet: Experts share flooding advice amid red and amber warnings for Tayside and…
red weather warning scotland
What is a red weather warning and what should Scots expect as Storm Babet…
Red weather warning across Tayside
Red 18-hour 'danger to life' rain warning issued for Tayside as locals told not…
An LNER train crossing the Forth Bridge
ALL trains cancelled for 2 days as Tayside and Fife brace for Storm Babet
The vision for Guthrie Port roundabout. Image: Angus Council
Transformational or £14m white elephant? Readers react as Arbroath active travel scheme prepares for…
6
The community benefits fund presentation took place at Links House. Image: Supplied
How things are looking up for Carnoustie groups after landing £112k of Links cash

Conversation