Dundee bar creates Baby Reindeer cocktail to mark success of Fife comedian’s Netflix series

A Dundee bar has created a Baby Reindeer cocktail to mark the success of a Fife comedian’s Netflix series.

Richard Gadd, from Wormit, has become a household name since the release of Baby Reindeer earlier this month.

The comedian wrote and stars in the show, which he says is based on his real-life experiences of being stalked by a woman.

Keen to tap into the huge public interest in the show – which has proven controversial after the alleged stalker spoke out and claimed parts of the story were not true – Groucho’s on Nethergate has created a drink inspired by the series.

The cocktail – based on an espresso martini – is topped with whipped cream and features a raspberry red ‘nose’ and chocolate fingers to resemble a reindeer’s antlers.

Chloe Welsh, a supervisor at Grouchos, said: “Our Baby Reindeer cocktail contains Baileys, vodka and espresso – it’s our own little twist on an espresso martini.

“We got the inspiration from the popular Netflix series.

Baby Reindeer cocktail at Groucho’s ‘perfect dessert with alcoholic twist’

“We do a different cocktail of the week every week here at Groucho’s and what better way to make a cocktail called Baby Reindeer, since it was a local actor who starred in the series?

“It’s the perfect dessert but with an alcoholic twist.”

The cocktail – costing £5 – is available this week but the bar says it would make one up for any customer keen to try the drink after that.

The Courier has taken a closer look at the career of Gadd – who last week offered tongue-in-cheek congratulations to his beloved Dundee United after they won the Championship.