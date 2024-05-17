Dundee Riverside Recycling Centre to shut for second Saturday afternoon in a row

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Dundee Riverside Recycling Centre to shut for second Saturday afternoon in a row

Last weekend's closure caused long queues at Baldovie.

By James Simpson
Riverside Recycling Centre. Image Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Riverside Recycling Centre. Image Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

One of Dundee’s recycling centres will shut for the second Saturday afternoon in a row.

Riverside Recycling Centre will close at noon tomorrow – reopening at 9am on Sunday.

Dundee City Council says it is down to “operational reasons”.

The centre normally stays open until 5pm at weekends.

One resident who tried to visit the centre last Saturday said he was frustrated to find it shut.

People were forced to wait in a near half-hour queue at the only other centre at Baldovie as locals took advantage of the good weather to clear rubbish.

Frustration as Riverside Recycling Centre closed

The man, who lives in the West End, said: “I went down to Riverside before 3pm on Saturday to discover it was closed.

“It had been coned off and drivers were turning back.

“There was no warning that it was going to be shut that I could see online.

“I then went up to the Baldovie centre and it was chock-a-block.

“You were waiting in 30-minute tailbacks just to get in and folk were turning back because of the queues.

“Riverside feels like it’s closed more than it’s open – it’s so frustrating given I live local to that skip.”

Riverside Recycling Centre is at Riverside Nature Park.

A Facebook post from Dundee City Council said: “Due to operational reasons, Riverside Recycling Centre will close at 12pm on Saturday May 18, and reopen on Sunday May 19 at 9am.

“Baldovie Recycling Centre will be unaffected.

“We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause.”

It was revealed earlier this year that Riverside Recycling Centre was closed for a total of 38 days last year due to flooding.

More from Dundee

Inside the new Hollywood Bowl Dundee. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
EXCLUSIVE: First look inside new Hollywood Bowl Dundee
Young Dundee fan Stuart Gault and mum Toni Hunt. Image: Toni Hunt/supplied
Dundee mum remembers 'most amazing, kind and loving little boy', 9, as Dens Park…
Kennedy Burke 'snapped' at Malone's Bar in Aberdeen. Image: Facebook/ DC Thomson.
Dundee woman 'snapped' and attacked friend in bar at Hogmanay
Dundee City Council budget proposals
Broughty Castle, Caird Park golf courses and observatory could CLOSE under new proposals by…
3, Session Street in Dundee.
Dundee cocktail bar 3 Session Street shuts down
The St Columba Gardens flats have been empty since a fire in April 2022. Image: Supplied/James Simpson/DC Thomson
Calls to reopen fire-hit Dundee council flats as 2-year wait branded 'shambles'
Battling brothers caused Dundee railway station chaos on New Firm derby day
Dundee DJ Hannah Laing. Image: Supplied
Dundee DJ Hannah Laing lined up for city's Euro 2024 fanzone
Dundee. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Dundee councillors call for reversal of housing crisis decision following national emergency declaration
4
Fly-tipping and fire damage at Camperdown Park.
Sofa and tyres dumped at Dundee's Camperdown Park as huge area left fire-damaged
3

Conversation