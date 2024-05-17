Dundee Riverside Recycling Centre to shut for second Saturday afternoon in a row

One of Dundee’s recycling centres will shut for the second Saturday afternoon in a row.

Riverside Recycling Centre will close at noon tomorrow – reopening at 9am on Sunday.

Dundee City Council says it is down to “operational reasons”.

The centre normally stays open until 5pm at weekends.

One resident who tried to visit the centre last Saturday said he was frustrated to find it shut.

People were forced to wait in a near half-hour queue at the only other centre at Baldovie as locals took advantage of the good weather to clear rubbish.

Frustration as Riverside Recycling Centre closed

The man, who lives in the West End, said: “I went down to Riverside before 3pm on Saturday to discover it was closed.

“It had been coned off and drivers were turning back.

“There was no warning that it was going to be shut that I could see online.

“I then went up to the Baldovie centre and it was chock-a-block.

“You were waiting in 30-minute tailbacks just to get in and folk were turning back because of the queues.

“Riverside feels like it’s closed more than it’s open – it’s so frustrating given I live local to that skip.”

A Facebook post from Dundee City Council said: “Due to operational reasons, Riverside Recycling Centre will close at 12pm on Saturday May 18, and reopen on Sunday May 19 at 9am.

“Baldovie Recycling Centre will be unaffected.

“We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause.”

It was revealed earlier this year that Riverside Recycling Centre was closed for a total of 38 days last year due to flooding.