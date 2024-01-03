Number of flooding closures at Dundee recycling centre doubles as council yet to find solution

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Number of flooding closures at Dundee recycling centre doubles as council yet to find solution

Riverside Recycling Centre was shut for more than a month in total in 2023.

By Ellidh Aitken
Flooding at Riverside Recycling Centre in November. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Flooding at Riverside Recycling Centre in November. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

The number of closures caused by flooding at a Dundee recycling centre has more than doubled – but council officials are yet to find a solution.

Riverside Recycling Centre was closed at least seven times in 2023 due to wet weather.

That included a 15-day closure in the wake of Storm Babet and further closures last week during Storm Gerrit – with drivers facing long queues at the city’s only other recycling centre at Baldovie.

In total, Riverside Recycling Centre was shut for at least 36 days in 2023 alone – up from about 16 days in 2022.

Data obtained by The Courier shows the following flooding closures in 2023:

  • January 1-7 – seven days
  • October 8-October 9 – two days
  • October 20-November 3  – 15 days
  • November 13 – four hours
  • November 14-November 20 – seven days
  • December 10-December 11 – two days
  • December 27-29 – three days

Closures due to driver unavailability, skips at capacity or vehicle breakdown took place on the following dates:

  • June 5 – three hours
  • June 7 – seven hours
  • June 24 – eight hours
  • July 1 – one hour
  • July 26 – one hour and 35 minutes
  • August 7 – nearly three hours
  • August 9 – one hour
  • September 2 – nearly seven hours
  • September 9 – four hours

Flooding problems at the site have been exacerbated in recent years – with the centre having not faced a single closure between May 2013 and February 2021.

Riverside Recycling Centre has been closed for more than a month in the last year. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Councillor Fraser Macpherson, who represents the West End ward, has previously called for better drainage at the recycling centre.

Commenting on the latest figures, he said: “I am anxious to see a permanent resolution of the flooding issues.

“It is a great inconvenience to West End residents when the Riverside recycling facility is not available as Baldovie is frankly miles away.”

Engineers to review drainage after Riverside Recycling Centre flooding doubles

In response to Mr Macpherson’s concerns, the council’s waste services manager told the councillor: “Unfortunately there can be a lag from when it rains until the on-site pumps can clear the water that accumulates within the centre.

“I can confirm that we had additional resources on site to clear the latest flooding, as per the flood emergency plan.

“Engineers will further review the existing drainage within the site, which will help inform required proposals for remediating the flooding occurrences being experienced.

“A list of potential options shall be identified upon conclusion of this review.”

