Number of flooding closures at Dundee recycling centre doubles as council yet to find solution

The number of closures caused by flooding at a Dundee recycling centre has more than doubled – but council officials are yet to find a solution.

Riverside Recycling Centre was closed at least seven times in 2023 due to wet weather.

That included a 15-day closure in the wake of Storm Babet and further closures last week during Storm Gerrit – with drivers facing long queues at the city’s only other recycling centre at Baldovie.

In total, Riverside Recycling Centre was shut for at least 36 days in 2023 alone – up from about 16 days in 2022.

Data obtained by The Courier shows the following flooding closures in 2023:

January 1-7 – seven days

October 8-October 9 – two days

October 20-November 3 – 15 days

November 13 – four hours

November 14-November 20 – seven days

December 10-December 11 – two days

December 27-29 – three days

Closures due to driver unavailability, skips at capacity or vehicle breakdown took place on the following dates:

June 5 – three hours

June 7 – seven hours

June 24 – eight hours

July 1 – one hour

July 26 – one hour and 35 minutes

August 7 – nearly three hours

August 9 – one hour

September 2 – nearly seven hours

September 9 – four hours

Flooding problems at the site have been exacerbated in recent years – with the centre having not faced a single closure between May 2013 and February 2021.

Councillor Fraser Macpherson, who represents the West End ward, has previously called for better drainage at the recycling centre.

Commenting on the latest figures, he said: “I am anxious to see a permanent resolution of the flooding issues.

“It is a great inconvenience to West End residents when the Riverside recycling facility is not available as Baldovie is frankly miles away.”

Engineers to review drainage after Riverside Recycling Centre flooding doubles

In response to Mr Macpherson’s concerns, the council’s waste services manager told the councillor: “Unfortunately there can be a lag from when it rains until the on-site pumps can clear the water that accumulates within the centre.

“I can confirm that we had additional resources on site to clear the latest flooding, as per the flood emergency plan.

“Engineers will further review the existing drainage within the site, which will help inform required proposals for remediating the flooding occurrences being experienced.

“A list of potential options shall be identified upon conclusion of this review.”