Home News Perth & Kinross

Reality star Olivia Attwood enjoys New Year trip to Gleneagles

The former Love Island contestant travelled to Perthshire to celebrate footballer husband Bradley Dack's birthday.

By Chloe Burrell
Olivia Attwood at Gleneagles Hotel.
Olivia Attwood enjoyed a stay at Gleneagles Hotel with her husband. Image: Olivia Attwood/Instagram

Reality TV star Olivia Attwood has shared snaps from a New Year trip to Gleneagles.

The former Live Island contestant, 32, visited the Perthshire resort with husband and Sunderland midfielder Bradley Dack.

Attwood shared on her Instagram story that she had visited Gleneagles for her footballer partner’s 30th birthday on Hogmanay.

The Loose Women presenter – who appeared on the third series of Love Island UK – shared pictures from their getaway.

In one, she posed in a pair of Yves Saint Laurent lace trousers paired with a white shirt and black blazer.

Olivia Attwood at Gleneagles Hotel.
The reality star donned a pair of Yves Saint Laurent lace trousers. Image: Olivia Attwood/Instagram
Bradley Dack with Rottweiler Stitch.
Dack and Rottweiler Stitch. Image: Olivia Attwood/Instagram

Dack wore a black tuxedo for a photo with the couple’s Rottweiler, Stitch – who enjoyed the hotel’s 850 acres of land in the snow.

Attwood shared pictures of the luxurious food and drink on offer at Gleneagles, including caviar and a table full of desserts with a chocolate fountain.

She also shared a snap of their bedroom.

Chocolate fountain at Gleneagles Hotel.
A table full of delicious desserts. Image: Olivia Attwood/Instagram
Olivia Attwood and Bradley Dack dined on some caviar at the Gleneagles Hotel.
The couple also dined on some caviar. Image: Olivia Attwood/Instagram
Bradley Dack curled up with dogs at Gleneagles Hotel.
Dack curled up with the couple’s dogs. Image: Olivia Attwood/Instagram

The visit by the pair came after singer Sir Rod Stewart and wife Penny Lancaster enjoyed a festive visit to Gleneagles.

The 78-year-old rock superstar celebrated Celtic’s 2-1 win over Rangers on Saturday with cocktails alongside Lancaster and 18-year-old son Alistair.

The former model shared a photo of her family in the Auchterarder hotel’s American Bar on Instagram.

Conversation