Readers react to plans for XL Bully sanctuary in Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Readers react to plans for XL Bully sanctuary in Dundee

Locals are split over the proposals to open a rescue centre for the dogs in the city.

By Ben MacDonald
An XL Bully puppy. Image: Shutterstock
An XL Bully puppy. Image: Shutterstock

Locals are split over plans for a sanctuary for XL Bully dogs in Dundee.

Campaigner Kerryanne Shaw hopes to open a rescue centre for the breed after restrictions came into force in England and Wales on Hogmanay.

The new law states it is a legal requirement for all XL Bully dogs in England and Wales to be kept on a lead and muzzled when in public.

It is also illegal to breed, sell, advertise, gift, exchange, abandon or let XL Bullies stray.

However, there are no restrictions on the breed north of the border.

Kerryanne Shaw with a campaigning placard.
Kerryanne Shaw has been able to raise £20,000 for the sanctuary. Image: Supplied

Kerryanne told The Courier she has been in discussions with Dundee council licensing officers for a sanctuary in an unspecified location, after seeing a crowdfunding page for the project exceed its £20,000 target.

Kerryanne said: “There have been thousands (of XL Bullies) rehomed all over the country in the past couple of months and there hasn’t been a single attack since the ban was announced.

“That speaks volumes.”

Readers split over XL Bully sanctuary plans for Dundee

After The Courier revealed Kerryanne’s XL Bully sanctuary plans, readers expressed their views on the idea.

On The Courier’s website, user Keepitreal said: “I really wouldn’t want to see an influx of this breed from England to Scotland.

“This breed will be attractive to the wrong kind of people and the breed looks intimidating, and they are extremely powerful and are responsible for fatalities.

“Any dog can attack, sure, but in the wrong hands they are killing machines.”

Fellow user Paul said he hoped Dundee City Council would turn down the idea, adding: “Scotland or Dundee doesn’t need or want these dogs.

“They are known killers and (it is) not always the owner’s fault.

“If they turn, a grown adult has no chance, never mind a child.”

Praise for XL Bully campaigner

However, user Dee disagreed, saying: “God bless this young woman doing such amazing work to help all the tragic XL Bullies.

“Kerry is a wonderful, selfless person saving all these poor dogs.”

Readers also had their say on The Courier’s Facebook page, where many were in support of the idea.

Karen Purepei wrote: “I’d like to say a very well done to Kerryanne for doing such an amazing and hard job.

New laws are in place over XL Bullies in England and Wales. Image: Shutterstock

“She always puts the dogs first – as a rescuer of eight dogs myself, I know how hard it can be. Carry on the amazing work, Kerry.”

Marie Kipling said: “Good luck with doing up the kennels. Fingers crossed all goes well and you can save more of these gorgeous dogs.”

Valerie Murray posted: “What exactly is the problem? People don’t want to see dogs being rescued/saved?”

However, several others felt the move would put people in danger.

‘Just ban them’

Robert Low posted: “Just what’s needed in or around Dundee. Just ban them.”

Conor Cook said: “Aye fill Scotland with dangerous dogs, good job.”

And John Thomps wrote: “There are genuine reasons that these dogs have to be controlled.

“This doesn’t ever seem to be talked about amongst those trying to save them and I do not get why.

“These dogs should be on a lead at all times and they should be muzzled at all times.”

More from Dundee

Flooding at Riverside Recycling Centre in November. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Number of flooding closures at Dundee recycling centre more than doubles as council yet…
Disgraced doctor Sam Eljamel.
Disgraced surgeon Eljamel accused of lying to Dundee mum over brain tumour removal in…
Kerryanne Shaw is planning an XL Bully sanctuary in the Dundee area.
XL Bully sanctuary near Dundee planned by dog campaigner
11
Doina Solomeanii with baby Mark and nurses at Ninewells on January 1 2024.
Perth mum says son is a 'superhero' after he becomes Tayside's first 2024 baby
The A90 Kingsway in Dundee.
Two boys, 12, charged after reports of bricks being thrown at cars in Dundee
Dundee woman Lesley Thomson at a wedding in 2022 and at another this year after losing six stone.
Dundee hairdresser keeps the weight off after losing six stone in just one year
David Jones (centre) and members of the DMA Design team in 1997 before the release of Grand Theft Auto. Image: DC Thomson.
Grand Theft Auto’s Dundee masterminds – where are they now?
David Wright's rampage and car jacking at Asda was caught on camera.
Dundee veteran jailed for topless Asda carjack bid
Chloe Craik, Rachel Craik, Calum Craik, Arlene Craik, Gail Graham and Liam Craik wait to brave the water. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Best pictures as brave Broughty Ferry dookers plunge into 2024
2
vegetable thief strikes at Jamie Scott's Broughty Ferry Restaurant
Broughty Ferry chef Jamie Scott hopes to track down veg thief - to offer…
3

Conversation