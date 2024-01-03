Readers react to plans for XL Bully sanctuary in Dundee

Locals are split over plans for a sanctuary for XL Bully dogs in Dundee.

Campaigner Kerryanne Shaw hopes to open a rescue centre for the breed after restrictions came into force in England and Wales on Hogmanay.

The new law states it is a legal requirement for all XL Bully dogs in England and Wales to be kept on a lead and muzzled when in public.

It is also illegal to breed, sell, advertise, gift, exchange, abandon or let XL Bullies stray.

However, there are no restrictions on the breed north of the border.

Kerryanne told The Courier she has been in discussions with Dundee council licensing officers for a sanctuary in an unspecified location, after seeing a crowdfunding page for the project exceed its £20,000 target.

Kerryanne said: “There have been thousands (of XL Bullies) rehomed all over the country in the past couple of months and there hasn’t been a single attack since the ban was announced.

“That speaks volumes.”

Readers split over XL Bully sanctuary plans for Dundee

After The Courier revealed Kerryanne’s XL Bully sanctuary plans, readers expressed their views on the idea.

On The Courier’s website, user Keepitreal said: “I really wouldn’t want to see an influx of this breed from England to Scotland.

“This breed will be attractive to the wrong kind of people and the breed looks intimidating, and they are extremely powerful and are responsible for fatalities.

“Any dog can attack, sure, but in the wrong hands they are killing machines.”

Fellow user Paul said he hoped Dundee City Council would turn down the idea, adding: “Scotland or Dundee doesn’t need or want these dogs.

“They are known killers and (it is) not always the owner’s fault.

“If they turn, a grown adult has no chance, never mind a child.”

Praise for XL Bully campaigner

However, user Dee disagreed, saying: “God bless this young woman doing such amazing work to help all the tragic XL Bullies.

“Kerry is a wonderful, selfless person saving all these poor dogs.”

Readers also had their say on The Courier’s Facebook page, where many were in support of the idea.

Karen Purepei wrote: “I’d like to say a very well done to Kerryanne for doing such an amazing and hard job.

“She always puts the dogs first – as a rescuer of eight dogs myself, I know how hard it can be. Carry on the amazing work, Kerry.”

Marie Kipling said: “Good luck with doing up the kennels. Fingers crossed all goes well and you can save more of these gorgeous dogs.”

Valerie Murray posted: “What exactly is the problem? People don’t want to see dogs being rescued/saved?”

However, several others felt the move would put people in danger.

‘Just ban them’

Robert Low posted: “Just what’s needed in or around Dundee. Just ban them.”

Conor Cook said: “Aye fill Scotland with dangerous dogs, good job.”

And John Thomps wrote: “There are genuine reasons that these dogs have to be controlled.

“This doesn’t ever seem to be talked about amongst those trying to save them and I do not get why.

“These dogs should be on a lead at all times and they should be muzzled at all times.”