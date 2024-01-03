Dunfermline ‘ultras’ slam gang who put Raith fan, 18, in hospital

A Dunfermline ‘ultras’ group have slammed a gang who left an 18-year-old Raith Rovers fan in hospital after the Fife derby.

The teenager was set upon by a group just moments after his side’s 2-1 Championship victory at East End Park on Tuesday.

A video shared on social media showed a group surrounding the Raith supporter, who was kicked and punched as he lay on the ground.

Several posters claimed those involved were Pars fans.

Section North West condemn Fife derby attack and say no members were involved

In a statement on X, the Section North West Dunfermline ‘ultras’ group said: “In light of the video that emerged last evening, Section North West would firstly like to take this opportunity to condemn the actions of these individuals.

“Section North West would also like to clarify that, despite social media reports circulating, none of the individuals are active members of Section North West.

“The actions of these individuals are not representative of the ethos behind the section and never will be.”

The statement added Section North West had contacted the victim and “offered an apology on behalf of the group”.

It comes as police have confirmed the teenager who suffered the attack needed hospital treatment.

Inspector Neil McGurk of Police Scotland said: “We are carrying out inquiries after an 18-year-old boy was assaulted in Dunfermline around 5.30pm on Tuesday following the Dunfermline Athletic v Raith Rovers football fixture.

“He was taken to Victoria Hospital for treatment.

“We would appeal to anyone who witnessed the assault to get in touch with Police Scotland on 101.”

Insp McGurk added: “This type of behaviour is unacceptable and will not be tolerated.

“We will work with both football clubs to identify those responsible”.

Players of both teams and the clubs themselves have also condemned the attack.