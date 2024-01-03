Dunfermline ‘ultras’ slam gang who put Raith fan, 18, in hospital

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Dunfermline ‘ultras’ slam gang who put Raith fan, 18, in hospital

Police say they are hunting the group responsible for the attack in the wake of the Fife derby.

By Lindsey Hamilton
Raith Rovers fan attacked
The fan on the ground after being attacked following the Fife derby. Image: X

A Dunfermline ‘ultras’ group have slammed a gang who left an 18-year-old Raith Rovers fan in hospital after the Fife derby.

The teenager was set upon by a group just moments after his side’s 2-1 Championship victory at East End Park on Tuesday.

A video shared on social media showed a group surrounding the Raith supporter, who was kicked and punched as he lay on the ground.

Several posters claimed those involved were Pars fans.

Section North West condemn Fife derby attack and say no members were involved

In a statement on X, the Section North West Dunfermline ‘ultras’ group said: “In light of the video that emerged last evening, Section North West would firstly like to take this opportunity to condemn the actions of these individuals.

“Section North West would also like to clarify that, despite social media reports circulating, none of the individuals are active members of Section North West.

“The actions of these individuals are not representative of the ethos behind the section and never will be.”

The statement added Section North West had contacted the victim and “offered an apology on behalf of the group”.

It comes as police have confirmed the teenager who suffered the attack needed hospital treatment.

The Dunfermline Athletic v Raith Rovers clash on Tuesday. Image: Ewan Bootman/SNS Group

Inspector Neil McGurk of Police Scotland said: “We are carrying out inquiries after an 18-year-old boy was assaulted in Dunfermline around 5.30pm on Tuesday following the Dunfermline Athletic v Raith Rovers football fixture.

“He was taken to Victoria Hospital for treatment.

“We would appeal to anyone who witnessed the assault to get in touch with Police Scotland on 101.”

Insp McGurk added: “This type of behaviour is unacceptable and will not be tolerated.

“We will work with both football clubs to identify those responsible”.

Players of both teams and the clubs themselves have also condemned the attack.

More from Fife

fan attacked after Raith Rovers v Dunfermline Athletic match
Players condemn gang who attacked Raith Rovers fan after Dunfermline game
Adam Dick was on his way to collect Christmas presents when he was caught driving illegally. Image: Shutterstock.
Fife man caught driving disqualified for third time on Christmas gift run
The pervert claimed he requested pics of teens on Omegle and was sent the worst kind of abuse images and videos.
Fife pervert claims illegal images were sent to him when he asked for pictures…
A Niesmann + Bischoff motorhome, similar to the one seized by police outside former SNP chief executive Peter Murrell's mother's home in Dunfermline.
SNP motorhome: Key questions on £100k Fife campervan sent up in BBC Hogmanay sketch…
8
Traffic on the A92.
Delays after crash on A92 northbound near Crossgates
The exterior of Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court
Glenrothes man choked victim until he could not breathe
Braving the waves! Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Kirkcaldy Loony Dook: Best pictures of traditional New Year's Day dip
Parents Jamie and Andrew with their son, Henry George Buchanan. Image: NHS Fife
Proud parents welcome Tayside and Fife’s first baby of 2024
Illegal dumping at 'one of Scotland's worst dumping grounds' near Ballingry.
Fines for fly-tipping in Fife more than double to £500
Emergency services in Dysart
Man taken to hospital after police descend on Dysart 'disturbance'