Huge family home on corner of quiet Fife cul-de-sac hits market for £500k

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Property

Huge family home on corner of quiet Fife cul-de-sac hits market for £500k

The five-bedroom house measures at just over 2,400 sq ft.

By Andrew Robson
29 Oak Street, Burntisland, Kinghorn.
The house on Oak Street, Kinghorn. Image: Delmor

A huge family home on the corner of a quiet Fife cul-de-sac has hit the market for £500,000.

The property on the outskirts of Kinghorn was built in 2019 and measures at just over 2,400 sq ft.

The house, on Oak Street, boasts a large driveway and spacious family garden, along with several areas for relaxing, entertaining and hosting guests.

A living room, kitchen and separate dining room sit on the ground floor in addition to a utility room and a small WC.

The modern kitchen has bi-fold doors leading to the garden.

Kitchen of 5-bedroom Fife home in Kinghorn
The spacious kitchen can accommodate a dining table. Image: Delmor
The modern kitchen in the Kinghorn home
The kitchen is complete with ample worktop and cupboard space. Image: Delmor
A separate dining rooms sits between the kitchen and the living room.
A separate dining room sits between the kitchen and the living room. Image: Delmor
The dining room in the 5-bedroom Fife home
The dining room can also be accessed from the hallway. Image: Delmor
A fireplace sits at the centre of the Lounge in Fife home.
A fireplace sits at the centre of the lounge. Image: Delmor
The living room also provides access to the garden through bi-fold doors. Image: Delmor
The living room also provides access to the garden through bi-fold doors. Image: Delmor
A small bathroom and utility room completes the ground floor.
A small WC and utility room complete the ground floor. Image: Delmor

All five bedrooms are situated upstairs, including a large en-suite shower room off the master – which also features a Juliet balcony.

A second bedroom overlooking the garden also has a shower room and built-in wardrobes.

The other three double bedrooms share the spacious family bathroom.

The mater bedroom with Juliette balcony in 5 bed Fife home
The master bedroom has a Juliet balcony. Image: Delmor
Two of the five bedrooms have their own shower rooms.
Two of the five bedrooms have private shower rooms. Image: Delmor
All 5 bedrooms can accommodate a double-bed.
All bedrooms can accommodate a double bed. Image: Delmor
The smallest bedroom in the Kinghorn 5-bed home
The smallest bedroom. Image: Delmor
One of the en-suite shower rooms.
One of the en-suite shower rooms. Image: Delmor
The large family bathroom at 5-bed Fife home.
The family bathroom. Image: Delmor

The back garden features a patio and a summer house.

The tenants can also get access to the nearby woodland.

Secure parking is provided by the double garage which sits below the master bedroom and leads to the utility room.

29 Oak Street, Burntisland, Kinghorn
The house sits on a sizeable plot at the end of a cul-de-sac. Image: Delmor
Garden of Fife home on the market for £500k
The garden features a summer house. Image: Delmor
The Burntisland home boasts a double garage for secure parking.
The home boasts a double garage and a large driveway. Image: Delmor

The house is on the market with Delmor for offers over £499,999.

Elsewhere in Fife, a picturesque holiday flat overlooking the Dreel Burn in Anstruther has hit the market.

And The Courier’s property writer Jack McKeown has selected his 10 best Tayside and Fife properties from 2023.

More from Property

This former railway station house in Broughty Ferry was among the most popular properties of 2023. Image: TSPC.
TSPC reveals top 10 most popular properties in Tayside and Fife for 2023
Second homes are popular in beautiful Highland Perthshire locations such as Loch Tay. Image: Rettie.
Talking Point: Is Perth and Kinross Council right to double council tax on second…
Our property writer chooses his top 10 homes of 2023. Which house will be number one? Image: Verdala.
10 best Tayside and Fife properties in 2023 selected by The Courier's property writer
20 Dunbar Court in Gleneagles.
Modern three-bedroom apartment is a stone's throw from Gleneagles Hotel
Lara and Matt Binks with their dog Cherry.
Fife Renovation Journeys: How couple transformed 'revolting' rural manse into stunning Airbnb
Fernlea in Arbroath is up for sale.
Stunning Arbroath home with separate Airbnb flat and log cabin bar for sale at…
The heated pool at Slade House in Angus
Angus Airbnb with heated outdoor pool has price slashed by £70k
Glenshieling House in Blairgowrie.
Four-star boutique Blairgowrie hotel on market for £695k
The house at 132 Balgillo Road has been beautifully renovated. Image: Verdala.
Broughty Ferry bungalow given stunning makeover and open-plan extension
An exterior view of 3 Wood of Coldrain Steading, Kinross-shire
Luxury house with curved walls in Kinross-shire countryside for sale

Conversation