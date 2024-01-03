Huge family home on corner of quiet Fife cul-de-sac hits market for £500k

A huge family home on the corner of a quiet Fife cul-de-sac has hit the market for £500,000.

The property on the outskirts of Kinghorn was built in 2019 and measures at just over 2,400 sq ft.

The house, on Oak Street, boasts a large driveway and spacious family garden, along with several areas for relaxing, entertaining and hosting guests.

A living room, kitchen and separate dining room sit on the ground floor in addition to a utility room and a small WC.

The modern kitchen has bi-fold doors leading to the garden.

All five bedrooms are situated upstairs, including a large en-suite shower room off the master – which also features a Juliet balcony.

A second bedroom overlooking the garden also has a shower room and built-in wardrobes.

The other three double bedrooms share the spacious family bathroom.

The back garden features a patio and a summer house.

The tenants can also get access to the nearby woodland.

Secure parking is provided by the double garage which sits below the master bedroom and leads to the utility room.

The house is on the market with Delmor for offers over £499,999.

