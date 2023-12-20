‘Superb’ Anstruther holiday flat in picturesque burnside location hits the market

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Property

‘Superb’ Anstruther holiday flat in picturesque burnside location hits the market

The holiday rental is up for sale for offers over £210,000.

By Ellidh Aitken
The property overlooks the Dreel Burn in Anstruther. Image: Thorntons
The property overlooks the Dreel Burn in Anstruther. Image: Thorntons

A picturesque holiday flat overlooking the Dreel Burn in Anstruther has hit the market.

The B-listed Georgian loft is for sale at offers over £210,000.

The property is run as a holiday rental and has a “superb” rating of 9.1 out of 10 on Booking.com.

Reviews have complimented its “perfect” location and “great” views.

According to the Booking.com listing for the Dreel Loft, host Sonia, from Dunfermline, bought the home as a place “to escape during holidays”.

A description on the site says: “There is a supermarket in walking distance, a butcher, artisan baker and local convenience store.”

The Dreel Loft in Anstruther is part of a B-listed building. Image: Thorntons
The cosy living room. Image: Thorntons
The living area has skylights bringing in natural light. Image: Thorntons
The modern kitchen. Image: Thorntons

The two-bedroom apartment occupies the first and second floors of the stone-built building on High Street East.

It has a private main-door entrance and a welcoming entrance hall.

The cosy living room benefits from skylights and there is also a modern kitchen.

The Dreel Loft in Anstruther enjoys views to the sea

The property has two large double bedrooms.

A high-spec bathroom with a large, luxurious bath, completes the accommodation.

The home enjoys beautiful waterside views that stretch to the sea.

There are two double bedrooms. Image: Thorntons
The second bedroom. Image: Thorntons
The property is completed by a high-spec bathroom. Image: Thorntons
The bathroom comes with a large bathtub. Image: Thorntons

The Dreel Loft in Anstruther is being marketed by Thorntons for offers over £210,000.

Elsewhere in Fife, a listed £550k townhouse overlooking the picturesque St Monans harbour has gone up for sale.

Also in the East Neuk, a waterfront cottage with sea views towards the Isle of May has hit the market for offers over £335,000.

More from Property

Bathroom of Dundee flat in need of extensive repairs
Inside £40k Dundee flat that can't get a mortgage and needs 'extensive' renovations
Mount Florence in Perth.
Perth townhouse with separate cottage on market for nearly £700k
Flo and Paul Gebara in their Christmas home.
Magical Perthshire property vying to be Scotland's Christmas Home of the Year
West Shore townhouse, St Monans
For sale: Listed £550k townhouse overlooking picturesque Fife harbour
40 Ashludie House, Monifieth
Luxury flat inside former Monifieth mansion house on site of old hospital for sale
Cottage near St Monans' waterfront for sale
For sale: Fife cottage close to waterfront has sea views towards Isle of May
Station House comes with the former railway platform. Image: Galbraith.
Beautiful £225k former station house in rural Perthshire is fantastic renovation opportunity
The converted church on Tay Street in Perth.
Stunning apartment in converted Perth church with views overlooking Tay for sale
Craigiebank Church before it was demolished. Picture: Steve Brown / DCT Media
Site of former Dundee Craigiebank Church on sale for £150k
Four-bedroom house near Milnathort.
Luxury Kinross-shire home with breathtaking views of countryside for sale

Conversation