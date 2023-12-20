‘Superb’ Anstruther holiday flat in picturesque burnside location hits the market

A picturesque holiday flat overlooking the Dreel Burn in Anstruther has hit the market.

The B-listed Georgian loft is for sale at offers over £210,000.

The property is run as a holiday rental and has a “superb” rating of 9.1 out of 10 on Booking.com.

Reviews have complimented its “perfect” location and “great” views.

According to the Booking.com listing for the Dreel Loft, host Sonia, from Dunfermline, bought the home as a place “to escape during holidays”.

A description on the site says: “There is a supermarket in walking distance, a butcher, artisan baker and local convenience store.”

The two-bedroom apartment occupies the first and second floors of the stone-built building on High Street East.

It has a private main-door entrance and a welcoming entrance hall.

The cosy living room benefits from skylights and there is also a modern kitchen.

The Dreel Loft in Anstruther enjoys views to the sea

The property has two large double bedrooms.

A high-spec bathroom with a large, luxurious bath, completes the accommodation.

The home enjoys beautiful waterside views that stretch to the sea.

The Dreel Loft in Anstruther is being marketed by Thorntons for offers over £210,000.

Elsewhere in Fife, a listed £550k townhouse overlooking the picturesque St Monans harbour has gone up for sale.

Also in the East Neuk, a waterfront cottage with sea views towards the Isle of May has hit the market for offers over £335,000.