For sale: Fife cottage close to waterfront has sea views towards Isle of May

The three-bedroom St Monans property is on the market for offers over £335,000.

By Ben MacDonald
Cottage near St Monans' waterfront for sale
The cottage sits close to St Monans' waterfront. Image: Rettie

A three-bedroom cottage near St Monans’ waterfront has gone on the market for £335,000.

Set just one street back from the seafront, Kendal Cottage sits close to the popular Fife Coastal Path.

The path offers views to North Berwick, Bass Rock and Isle of May.

Two of the three bedrooms are located on the ground floor of the property.

Included downstairs is a toilet and open-plan dining kitchen, with doors to the rear garden.

The detached cottage sits close to the village’s shops and amenities. Image: Rettie
Most of the ground floor is covered by the open-plan kitchen dining area. Image: Rettie
The area provides plenty of space for the family. Image: Rettie
Doors to the rear garden are placed beside the dining area. Image: Rettie
Two of the three bedrooms are located on the ground floor. Image: Rettie
The ground-floor bedrooms sit on either side of the cottage. Image: Rettie
Toilet facilities can also be found on the ground floor. Image: Rettie

Stairs leading up from the hallway to the first-floor landing.

To the left, the double-aspect living room sits with a Juliet balcony, offering views both of the rear garden and out to sea.

The third bedroom, family bathroom and good cupboard storage can also be accessed.

The living room is on the first floor. Image: Rettie
The living area offers views of the rear garden and out to sea. Image: Rettie
A Juliet balcony is attached to the living room. Image: Rettie
The cottage offers plenty of views of the North Sea. Image: Rettie
The main bedroom faces the street. Image: Rettie
The family bathroom is also found upstairs. Image: Rettie

Outside is an enclosed rear garden with side access and an allocated parking space.

St Monans, along with Crail, Pittenweem, Anstruther, Cellardyke and Elie, form a chain of traditional fishing villages that line the north shore of the Firth of Forth.

The village provides a very good range of shops, services and amenities.

The rear garden allows access towards the waterfront. Image: Rettie
Parking spaces are allocated. Image: Rettie
The cottage sits close to the Fife Coastal Path. Image: Rettie

The property is being marketed by Rettie for offers over £335,000.

Elsewhere in Fife, a farmhouse surrounded by beautiful countryside has gone on the market for £650,000.

