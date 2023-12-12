For sale: Fife cottage close to waterfront has sea views towards Isle of May

A three-bedroom cottage near St Monans’ waterfront has gone on the market for £335,000.

Set just one street back from the seafront, Kendal Cottage sits close to the popular Fife Coastal Path.

The path offers views to North Berwick, Bass Rock and Isle of May.

Two of the three bedrooms are located on the ground floor of the property.

Included downstairs is a toilet and open-plan dining kitchen, with doors to the rear garden.

Stairs leading up from the hallway to the first-floor landing.

To the left, the double-aspect living room sits with a Juliet balcony, offering views both of the rear garden and out to sea.

The third bedroom, family bathroom and good cupboard storage can also be accessed.

Outside is an enclosed rear garden with side access and an allocated parking space.

St Monans, along with Crail, Pittenweem, Anstruther, Cellardyke and Elie, form a chain of traditional fishing villages that line the north shore of the Firth of Forth.

The village provides a very good range of shops, services and amenities.

The property is being marketed by Rettie for offers over £335,000.

