Home News Dundee

Dundee Christmas bin and recycling arrangements revealed

Some changes are being made to services throughout Christmas and New Year.

By Chloe Burrell
Riverside Recycling Centre.
Riverside Recycling Centre. Image: DC Thomson

Plans have been revealed for bin collections and recycling centres across Dundee during Christmas and New Year.

The local authority says that there will be slight alterations to services during the festive period.

Waste is quick to pile up at this time of year so here is everything you need to know.

Dundee Christmas and New Year bin collections

Dundee City Council has confirmed that from Christmas Day until December 29 and New Year’s Day until January 5, bin collections will be operating one day behind the scheduled collection day.

The revised collection dates are as follows:

Christmas week

  • Bins due for collection on December 25 will be emptied on December 26
  • Bins due for collection on December 26 will be emptied on December 27
  • Bins due for collection on December 27 will be emptied on December 28
  • Bins due for collection on December 28 will be emptied on December 29
  • Bins due for collection on December 29 will be emptied on December 30

New Year week

  • Bins due for collection on January 1 will be emptied on January 2
  • Bins due for collection on January 2 will be emptied on January 3
  • Bins due for collection on January 3 will be emptied on January 4
  • Bins due for collection on January 4 will be emptied on January 5
  • Bins due for collection on January 5 will be emptied on January 6

Bins must be placed by the kerbside by 7.30am to ensure they are emptied.

Dundee recycling centres opening times at Christmas and New Year

Both recycling centres in Dundee will be closed on both Christmas, Boxing Day, New Year’s Day and January 2.

The centres will be open from 9am until 4.15pm on all other days, with the last entry at 4pm.

Special waste uplifts during festive period

Special uplift collections can be booked up until December 20.

It will then be suspended until January 8.

Residents can check how their bins are affected using Dundee City Council’s bins calendar.

Conversation