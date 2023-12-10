For sale: £650k Fife farmhouse surrounded by beautiful countryside

A Fife farmhouse surrounded by beautiful countryside has gone on the market for £650,000.

Formerly part of the Kilmaron Estate, Myrecairnie Farmhouse stands less than three miles north of Cupar.

The traditional stone-built property has been upgraded by the current owners to offer stylish, modern living.

Entering through a vestibule, the central hallway gives access to a living room, with southerly views and a cosy wood-burning stove.

The large, kitchen and dining room connects to a family room, which then leads to doors to the front garden.

These rooms span more than half of the ground level and offer more fabulous views.

One of the bedrooms can be found on the ground floor, along with a toilet, shower room and cupboard storage.

The three other bedrooms are upstairs – one of which has an en-suite bathroom.

A study faces the stairway, which could be converted into a smaller fifth bedroom.

A rear hall connects the main house to the large garage, which has a converted living area featuring its own shower room and utility room.

The property has extensive garden grounds which include a lawn and terraced area to the front, along with a paddock and woodland.

The grounds offer plenty of parking space, too.

The house is being marketed by Rettie for offers over £649,000.

