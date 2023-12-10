For sale: £650k Fife farmhouse surrounded by beautiful countryside

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Lifestyle Property

For sale: £650k Fife farmhouse surrounded by beautiful countryside

Formerly part of the Kilmaron Estate, Myrecairnie Farmhouse stands less than three miles north of Cupar.

By Ben MacDonald
Myrecairnie Farmhouse in Fife. Image: Rettie
Myrecairnie Farmhouse in Fife. Image: Rettie

A Fife farmhouse surrounded by beautiful countryside has gone on the market for £650,000.

The traditional stone-built property has been upgraded by the current owners to offer stylish, modern living.

Entering through a vestibule, the central hallway gives access to a living room, with southerly views and a cosy wood-burning stove.

The traditional stone-built property has been upgraded by its current owners. Image: Rettie
The hallway provides access to the living areas and a large kitchen on the ground floor. Image: Rettie
One of the living areas found on the ground floor. Image: Rettie
The living room offers southerly views and a wood-burning stove. Image: Rettie

The large, kitchen and dining room connects to a family room, which then leads to doors to the front garden.

These rooms span more than half of the ground level and offer more fabulous views.

One of the bedrooms can be found on the ground floor, along with a toilet, shower room and cupboard storage.

The kitchen and dining area. Image: Rettie
There are plenty of seating areas for family meals. Image: Rettie
You can enjoy meals with views of the countryside. Image: Rettie
Another living area offers views of the surrounding fields. Image: Rettie
The doors offer access to the paved garden area. Image: Rettie
One of the four bedrooms is allocated downstairs. Image: Rettie
There is also a toilet and shower room on the ground floor. Image: Rettie

The three other bedrooms are upstairs – one of which has an en-suite bathroom.

A study faces the stairway, which could be converted into a smaller fifth bedroom.

Three bedrooms occupy most of the first floor. Image: Rettie
The stylish en-suite bathroom. Image: Rettie
The bedrooms offer plenty of space. Image: Rettie
Another of the bedrooms. Image: Rettie
The upstairs study could be converted into a fifth bedroom. Image: Rettie

A rear hall connects the main house to the large garage, which has a converted living area featuring its own shower room and utility room.

The property has extensive garden grounds which include a lawn and terraced area to the front, along with a paddock and woodland.

The grounds offer plenty of parking space, too.

As well as plenty of parking space, a large garage can be accessed by a rear hallway. Image: Rettie
The spacious garage has storage space and a shower room. Image: Rettie
The upper level of the garage has been converted into another cosy living area. Image: Rettie
The views of the Fife countryside are eye-catching. Image: Rettie

The house is being marketed by Rettie for offers over £649,000.

Elsewhere, an apartment surrounded by scenic golf courses has gone on the market in the East Neuk.

And in Kinross-shire, a countryside home with a party room and an equestrian arena that can be used as a helipad is for sale at £850,000.

Conversation