£850k Kinross-shire home with party room, hot tub and ‘helipad’ on the market

The house has four bedrooms and horse stables.

By Kieran Webster
The front of Woodside in Glenfarg.
Woodside near Glenfarg. Image: Galbraith

A Kinross-shire home with a party room, a hot tub and an equestrian arena that can be used as a helipad has gone on the market.

Woodside, near Glenfarg, has gone on the market for offers over £850,000.

The four-bedroom house also boasts horse stables and a greenhouse, along with views of the sprawling countryside.

An exterior shot of the front of the home
The four-bedroom Kinross-shire home. Image: Galbraith
The cosy living room
The cosy living room. Image: Galbraith.
The modern kitchen
Woodside is fitted with a modern kitchen and dining room. Image: Galbraith
An alternative view of the kitchen.
The kitchen has lovely countryside views. Image: Galbraith
Doors from the kitchen leads to the deck
Doors from the kitchen lead to the deck. Image: Galbraith

A cosy living room leads to a modern and bright kitchen/diner, which has beautiful views and doors to the garden deck.

The so-called party room is also on the lower floor, featuring a bar area, along with a study – which can become the fourth bedroom – a sunroom, a bathroom and a bedroom.

The party room which has a fitted bar
The “party room” is perfect for entertaining guests. Image: Galbraith
The sun room.
The sunroom offers a space to relax. Image: Galbraith
The study which can also be used as a bedroom.
Used as a study, this room can turned into a bedroom. Image: Galbraith
The family bathroom.
The family bathroom. Image: Galbraith
Bedroom three which is downstairs.
Bedroom three, which is downstairs. Image: Galbraith

Upstairs are two further bedrooms, both of which have en-suite shower rooms.

Views from Woodside stretch as far as Schiehallion and the property is not overlooked – offering the new owner lots of privacy.

A double bedroom.
One of the double bedrooms upstairs. Image: Galbraith Date
One of the en suite shower rooms
Both the upstairs bedrooms have en-suite shower rooms. Image: Galbraith

Outside the property has more to offer, including a hot tub with uninterrupted views of the countryside.

Along with the stables and greenhouse, there are outbuildings and garages, providing plenty of storage.

The fenced arena is described as being suitable for use as a helipad.

The hot tub
The hot tub has a stunning setting. Image: Galbraith
The greenhouse.
The greenhouse is perfect for growing fruit and veg. Image: Galbraith
Garages and outbuildings
The outbuildings and garages. Image: Galbraith
The arena which can be used as a helipad.
The arena can be used as a helipad. Image: Galbraith
The horse stables.
The property has stables, making it suitable for horse owners. Image: Galbraith

Woodside – a 15-minute drive from Glenfarg – is being marketed by Galbraith.

Elsewhere in Perth and Kinross, a couple have revealed the Pitlochry home they “fell in love with” after appearing on the TV show Escape to the Country.

