£850k Kinross-shire home with party room, hot tub and ‘helipad’ on the market

A Kinross-shire home with a party room, a hot tub and an equestrian arena that can be used as a helipad has gone on the market.

Woodside, near Glenfarg, has gone on the market for offers over £850,000.

The four-bedroom house also boasts horse stables and a greenhouse, along with views of the sprawling countryside.

A cosy living room leads to a modern and bright kitchen/diner, which has beautiful views and doors to the garden deck.

The so-called party room is also on the lower floor, featuring a bar area, along with a study – which can become the fourth bedroom – a sunroom, a bathroom and a bedroom.

Upstairs are two further bedrooms, both of which have en-suite shower rooms.

Views from Woodside stretch as far as Schiehallion and the property is not overlooked – offering the new owner lots of privacy.

Outside the property has more to offer, including a hot tub with uninterrupted views of the countryside.

Along with the stables and greenhouse, there are outbuildings and garages, providing plenty of storage.

The fenced arena is described as being suitable for use as a helipad.

Woodside – a 15-minute drive from Glenfarg – is being marketed by Galbraith.

