Escape to the Country: Couple reveal Pitlochry home they ‘fell in love with’ – after TV bosses ‘didn’t get anywhere near what they wanted’

A couple who moved to Pitlochry after appearing on a BBC property show have revealed the home they “fell in love with” – after TV bosses “didn’t get anywhere near” what they wanted.

Phil and Andrea Vivian, originally from the south coast of England, first got to know the area on their honeymoon in 2016.

Keen to find a home in Pitlochry with a £425,000 budget, they signed up to appear on Escape to the Country.

The episode aired last week.

On the show, the couple told presenter Sonali Shah how Pitlochry had inspired their love of the region, and said they wanted to find a “character” home in or around the Highland Perthshire town.

Escape to the Country couple ‘had hearts set on Pitlochry’

They were taken to properties in Kenmore, Stanley, Abernethy and Stirling – nearly 60 miles away – but none in Pitlochry.

Despite not finding their ideal home on the show, administrator Andrea, 58, and retired teacher Phil, 70, enjoyed the experience – and finally found a house after filming had ended: a four-bedroom property that was on the market for offers over £375,000.

Andrea said: “On the first day of filming, we were worried as it felt like they hadn’t got anywhere near what we wanted.

“The next day was better but still not the right location. We just had our hearts set on Pitlochry.

“It was very interesting to see how much work goes into the show, it was quite intense.

“Filming started early in the morning and we really didn’t know where we were going – it was all a surprise.

“We enjoyed it. The presenter and the staff were lovely.

“Overall it was a really good experience. It all happened very quickly as filming was done in May and it’s just been shown.

“It was good fun and since then, we’ve been recognised all over the place.”

Phil joked: “I’m not as recognisable as Andrea because of my beard.”

The pair have since settled in a home in Pitlochry – with Phil even becoming a star of a local panto – and say they are “loving it”.

Phil has even got a library in the house with more than 2,600 books and counting.

Andrea said: “We fell in love with the home due to the fact it’s in Pitlochry and has plenty of storage space.

“It has a fantastic view out over the hills. All of our neighbours have been so welcoming and friendly.

“I’ve joined the local bowling club across the road as well as the book club.

“I have not lived in a little community before – it feels like everyone knows everyone.

“I’m also amazed at how much there is to do.”

‘We feel really involved with the community’

Phil added: “As well as the theatre group, I have started volunteering at the Station Bookshop and joined the golf club.

“We feel really involved with the community, it’s really lovely.

“We wanted to come up here because we’d been coming up on our holidays and we wanted to fit in – which we have.”

