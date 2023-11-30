Escape to the Country: Couple reveal Pitlochry home they ‘fell in love with’ – after TV bosses ‘didn’t get anywhere near what they wanted’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Escape to the Country: Couple reveal Pitlochry home they ‘fell in love with’ – after TV bosses ‘didn’t get anywhere near what they wanted’

Phil and Andrea Vivian have been "recognised all over the place" after appearing on the show.

By Chloe Burrell
Phil and Andrea Vivian outside their home in Pitlochry.
Phil and Andrea Vivian have settled in Pitlochry. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

A couple who moved to Pitlochry after appearing on a BBC property show have revealed the home they “fell in love with” – after TV bosses “didn’t get anywhere near” what they wanted.

Phil and Andrea Vivian, originally from the south coast of England, first got to know the area on their honeymoon in 2016.

Keen to find a home in Pitlochry with a £425,000 budget, they signed up to appear on Escape to the Country.

The episode aired last week.

On the show, the couple told presenter Sonali Shah how Pitlochry had inspired their love of the region, and said they wanted to find a “character” home in or around the Highland Perthshire town.

Escape to the Country couple ‘had hearts set on Pitlochry’

They were taken to properties in Kenmore, Stanley, Abernethy and Stirling – nearly 60 miles away – but none in Pitlochry.

Despite not finding their ideal home on the show, administrator Andrea, 58, and retired teacher Phil, 70, enjoyed the experience – and finally found a house after filming had ended: a four-bedroom property that was on the market for offers over £375,000.

Andrea said: “On the first day of filming, we were worried as it felt like they hadn’t got anywhere near what we wanted.

“The next day was better but still not the right location. We just had our hearts set on Pitlochry.

“It was very interesting to see how much work goes into the show, it was quite intense.

Phil and Andrea Vivian in Pitlochry.
Phil and Andrea have been embraced by the Pitlochry community. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Phil and Andrea Vivian's home in Pitlochry.
The couple’s home is in their dream location of Pitlochry. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

“Filming started early in the morning and we really didn’t know where we were going – it was all a surprise.

“We enjoyed it. The presenter and the staff were lovely.

“Overall it was a really good experience. It all happened very quickly as filming was done in May and it’s just been shown.

“It was good fun and since then, we’ve been recognised all over the place.”

Phil joked: “I’m not as recognisable as Andrea because of my beard.”

The view from Phil and Andrea Vivian's Pitlochry home.
The view from Phil and Andrea’s home. Image: Possible Estate Agents
Inside Phil and Andrea Vivian's Pitlochry home.
The bright kitchen inside the couple’s house. Image: Possible Estate Agents

The pair have since settled in a home in Pitlochry – with Phil even becoming a star of a local panto – and say they are “loving it”.

Phil has even got a library in the house with more than 2,600 books and counting.

Andrea said: “We fell in love with the home due to the fact it’s in Pitlochry and has plenty of storage space.

“It has a fantastic view out over the hills. All of our neighbours have been so welcoming and friendly.

Phil Vivian's library in his Pitlochry home.
Phil’s home library has more than 2,600 books. Image: Andrea Vivian

“I’ve joined the local bowling club across the road as well as the book club.

“I have not lived in a little community before – it feels like everyone knows everyone.

“I’m also amazed at how much there is to do.”

‘We feel really involved with the community’

Phil added: “As well as the theatre group, I have started volunteering at the Station Bookshop and joined the golf club.

“We feel really involved with the community, it’s really lovely.

“We wanted to come up here because we’d been coming up on our holidays and we wanted to fit in – which we have.”

The Courier has had a look at 10 properties across Tayside and Fife that have featured on TV shows in recent years.

More from Perth & Kinross

Perth Leisure Pool.
Perth sports centres face axe as cost-cutting proposal revealed
Colourfully dressed characters in dress rehearsals for Perth Drama Club pantomime
Perth Drama Club putting on a panto for the people
Bank of Scotland branch exterior
Anger as mobile banking services axed from 15 Perthshire and Angus towns
Stuart Smillie.
Cycling sheriff says it is 'just as well' he is not dealing with BMW…
Cristian Macaneata.
Coupar Angus neighbours call police after finding screaming toddler outdoors after midnight
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Embezzlement Coupar Angus Picture shows; Gary Moore. Perth Sheriff Court. Supplied by DCT Media Date; 29/11/2023
Dundee youth worker embezzled £2k from Perthshire children's charity
James Bluemel with his RSGS honorary fellowship awarded in Perth. mage: RSGS
'Huge privilege' for acclaimed director James Bluemel to receive RSGS honorary fellowship in Perth
Jordan Hart, a smiling, fair-haired teenager
Blairgowrie Christmas fundraiser will keep Jordan's memory alive, says sister
Auchterarder High Street
Auchterarder set for new banking 'hub' after loss of all its branches
Atholl Street, Pitlochry.
Carer asks for Pitlochry holiday let after locals 'not interested' in buying her home

Conversation