Escape to the Country star to appear in Perthshire panto

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Escape to the Country star to appear in Perthshire panto

Phil Vivian and his wife Andrea appeared on the BBC show on Tuesday to find a forever home in Perth and Kinross.

By Chloe Burrell
Phil Vivian with the cast of Jack and the Beanstalk at Birnam Arts.
Phil Vivian (back row, second from right) with the cast of Jack and the Beanstalk. Image: Birnam Institute Players

A man who appeared on a BBC property show after swapping the south coast of England to live in Perthshire is to appear in a panto in his new home area.

Phil Vivian and his wife Andrea appeared on Escape to the Country on Tuesday as they looked to find a forever home in Perth and Kinross.

The couple made the long move from Bournemouth and have since bought a home in Pitlochry after falling in love with the area on their honeymoon back in 2016.

Retired drama teacher Phil said in the episode how he would miss his local theatre group, and revealed he was eager to find another one closer to his new house.

He is now a member of Birnam Institute Players (BIPs) – based at Birnam Arts – and has secured a starring role in this year’s production of Jack and the Beanstalk.

‘My Escape to the Country couldn’t have gone any better’ says Perthshire panto star

Phil said: “My love of theatre and amateur dramatics was a vital part that I had to get into place with this life-changing move.

“The speedy response and warm welcome from BIPs has been beyond anything I could have expected.

“I’m loving getting to know the people there, and to have a starring role before even moving in was fast-moving – even for me.

“It’s going to be lots of fun for everyone coming along with silliness guaranteed, and I’m really excited for the plans for the coming shows.

Phil Vivian and John Pike in Jack and the Beanstalk panto at Birnam Arts.
Phil Vivian (right) with fellow performer John Pike. Image: Birnam Institute Players
Phil and Andrea Vivian with Escape to the Country host Sonali Shah at Loch Tay
Phil and Andrea with Escape to the Country host Sonali Shah at Loch Tay. Image: BBC iPlayer

“It’s certainly made my relocation feel ‘meant to be’. And the people of Pitlochry have embraced Andrea into the community too.

“All in all, our Escape to the Country couldn’t have gone better.”

As well as starring in the panto, Phil also plans to introduce open-air Shakespeare next summer and direct the 2024 panto.

Jack and the Beanstalk takes place at Birnam Arts from November 30 until December 2.

More from Perth & Kinross

David McLean in the iconic 'hardman' video. Image: YouTube
EXCLUSIVE: 'Dundee hardman' remake could be on the cards
John Lizanec's web of lies came apart in court during his trial for killing wife Michelle.
6 crucial factors that secured Perthshire wife killer John Lizanec's conviction
Vintage Veils is one of many great second-hand clothing shops in Perth. Image: MarysiaMac Photography
11 best second-hand clothing shops worth visiting in Perth
Leader of Perth and Kinross Council Grant Laing.
Anger as Perth West project misses out on £10m Westminster funding for second time…
3
South Crieff Road, Comrie.
Cash and jewellery stolen as three Comrie properties targeted in space of 30 hours
Kevin Boyle standing by his letterbox
Auchterarder man rages after Royal Mail delays leave wife without birthday cards
John Lizanec murdered his wife Michelle.
John Lizanec found guilty of murdering wife at Perthshire home
'Gentleman' Paul Hogwood died in Perth Prison.
'Gentleman' St Andrews jewel heist planner died in prison shower, inquiry told
Queues on the A9 due to roadworks near Dunkeld.
A9 roadworks in Highland Perthshire to be suspended on weekends ahead of Christmas
The fire service on George Street in Perth.
Firefighters reopen street in Perth city centre

Conversation