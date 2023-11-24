Escape to the Country star to appear in Perthshire panto

A man who appeared on a BBC property show after swapping the south coast of England to live in Perthshire is to appear in a panto in his new home area.

Phil Vivian and his wife Andrea appeared on Escape to the Country on Tuesday as they looked to find a forever home in Perth and Kinross.

The couple made the long move from Bournemouth and have since bought a home in Pitlochry after falling in love with the area on their honeymoon back in 2016.

Retired drama teacher Phil said in the episode how he would miss his local theatre group, and revealed he was eager to find another one closer to his new house.

He is now a member of Birnam Institute Players (BIPs) – based at Birnam Arts – and has secured a starring role in this year’s production of Jack and the Beanstalk.

‘My Escape to the Country couldn’t have gone any better’ says Perthshire panto star

Phil said: “My love of theatre and amateur dramatics was a vital part that I had to get into place with this life-changing move.

“The speedy response and warm welcome from BIPs has been beyond anything I could have expected.

“I’m loving getting to know the people there, and to have a starring role before even moving in was fast-moving – even for me.

“It’s going to be lots of fun for everyone coming along with silliness guaranteed, and I’m really excited for the plans for the coming shows.

“It’s certainly made my relocation feel ‘meant to be’. And the people of Pitlochry have embraced Andrea into the community too.

“All in all, our Escape to the Country couldn’t have gone better.”

As well as starring in the panto, Phil also plans to introduce open-air Shakespeare next summer and direct the 2024 panto.

Jack and the Beanstalk takes place at Birnam Arts from November 30 until December 2.