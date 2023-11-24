Man, 49, who died in Montrose house fire named

A man who died in hospital after a house fire in Montrose has been named.

William Whyte, 49, was airlifted to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary after a fire at a property on Lower Hall Street on Sunday.

Police confirmed that he had died the following day.

The cause of the fire has not been confirmed and a police investigation is being carried out alongside the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service.

Whyte had been released from prison to an address in Arbroath earlier this month.

He had previously been jailed for harassing females from school to pension age.

He had also been placed on the Sex Offenders Register for three years and banned from contact with children.

One neighbour described the scene as “like something out of a movie” as Sunday’s fire took hold.

She told The Courier on Monday: “It was just a nightmare.

“There were three police cars here most of yesterday.”