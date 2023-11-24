Man, 49, who died in Montrose house fire named

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Man, 49, who died in Montrose house fire named

William Whyte was airlifted to hospital after the fire on Lower Hall Street.

By Ellidh Aitken
William Whyte.
William Whyte.

A man who died in hospital after a house fire in Montrose has been named.

William Whyte, 49, was airlifted to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary after a fire at a property on Lower Hall Street on Sunday.

Police confirmed that he had died the following day.

The cause of the fire has not been confirmed and a police investigation is being carried out alongside the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service.

Whyte had been released from prison to an address in Arbroath earlier this month.

He had previously been jailed for harassing females from school to pension age.

Emergency services descended on Lower Hall Street in Montrose on Sunday.  Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

He had also been placed on the Sex Offenders Register for three years and banned from contact with children.

One neighbour described the scene as “like something out of a movie” as Sunday’s fire took hold.

She told The Courier on Monday: “It was just a nightmare.

“There were three police cars here most of yesterday.”

More from Angus & The Mearns

Forfar Mart was acquired by AM Phillip earlier this year. Image: Supplied
AM Phillip vehicle centre bid for Strathmore Hall at Forfar Mart site
People and cars on Monifieth High Street in 1980. Image: DC Thomson.
Station blazes and library battle - memories of Monifieth in 1980s
Restrictions were in place on the A90 northbound. Image: Google/Police Scotland
A90 northbound restrictions after crash involving car and tractor near Tealing
Bridge of Dun suffered serious damage during Storm Babet. Image: Paul Reid
A-listed Bridge of Dun will be saved despite serious Storm Babet damage
Chalmers Filmhouse has been operating for almost a decade. Image: DC Thomson
Arbroath cinema for sale with £500k price tag
Locals fought unsuccessfully to save the old Invertay Primary School from closure in the 1980s. Image: Angus Council
20 council houses planned for old Monifieth Public School
Kevin Raitt
Body found in search for missing 50-year-old Forfar man
Storm Babet left a huge hole in Bridge of Dun. Image: Paul Reid
Is it the end of the road for 236-year-old Angus bridge holed by Storm…
Dundee pavement parking
Full list of Angus streets exempt from pavement parking ban
5
The Princess of Wales with Choo Kyung-ho Deputy Prime Minister of South Korea arriving for the State Banquet at Buckingham Palace. Image: Yui Mok/PA Wire
Princess of Wales sparkles in stunning Strathmore tiara gifted to late Queen Mum 100…