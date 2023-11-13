Angus sex pest released from prison but banned from child contact

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Angus sex pest released from prison but banned from child contact

William Whyte was sentenced for some of his crimes, committed due to his alcohol dependency.

By Ross Gardiner
William Whyte has been liberated from prison.
William Whyte has been liberated from prison.

A serial sex offender from Angus who was sentenced for five separate offences has been liberated from prison.

Drunken William Whyte harassed females from school to pension-age earlier this year.

After sexually abusing a ambulance worker, a care worker, elderly women at a bus station and a 12-year-old girl, Whyte was placed on the Sex Offenders Register for three years.

Now banned from contact with children, Whyte will return from prison to Angus, where he was warned he must not “revert to his old ways.”

Creepy conduct

Whyte had previously admitted five offences.

They included stumbling into the wrong home in Montrose before sexually harassing the woman who lived there then getting into her 10-year-old daughter’s bed and wetting himself.

He also admitted making lewd comments to an ambulance technician who was helping him in after a drunken fall.

Whyte pled guilty to shouting sexual remarks about women’s bottoms from a bench at Arbroath bus station.

Whyte also admitted sexually assaulting a woman at the North Grimsby complex in Arbroath by smacking her on the buttocks as he walked past.

William Whyte at Forfar Sheriff Court.

Finally, he directed a sexual comment at a 12-year-old girl in front of her family as they left Arbroath Wetherspoons after a meal.

As she bent down to pick up a vape, Whyte said: “Nice ass.”

Her mother asked him to repeat the comment, which he did.

She told Whyte the girl was 12, to which Whyte replied: “Well I’m 14.”

Enforced sobriety

Whyte appeared by video link at Forfar Sheriff Court from HMP Perth, where he was remanded.

Solicitor Sarah Russo said: “In relation to all of his offending, he was under the influence of alcohol.

“Mr Whyte’s position is he has little to no recollection of any of his offending behaviour.

“He is someone who has had long-standing issues with alcohol dependency, drinking on a daily basis prior to his remand.

“He’s been on remand since July 7.

“Effectively he has had four months of forced abstinence from alcohol.

Perth Prison
Whyte has been remanded in Perth Prison. Image: Steve MacDougall / DC Thomson.

“His position is he is motivated to maintain that.

“Mr Whyte appreciates that the only way he’s going to abstain from offending in future is if he maintains abstinence from alcohol.

“He’s someone who will require support going forward.

“His position is he will do whatever it takes to be liberated from prison.

“He is someone who suffers from short-term memory loss.

“There is a brain injury there as a result of long term alcohol abuse.”

Sentenced

Sheriff Derek Reekie imposed a three-year community payback order (CPO) in relation to the incidents involving the bedwetting and the ambulance technician.

This allowed Whyte to be liberated from prison, to an address in Strathairlie Avenue in Arbroath.

The sheriff ordered Whyte, 50, to undertake alcohol treatment as instructed and complete the Tay Project aimed at rehabilitating sex offenders.

He labelled Whyte’s behaviour as “appalling” as he ordered him to register for three years.

Whyte was also banned from unsupervised contact with under-18s.

His CPO will be reviewed on December 7, when he is sentenced for the other matters.

Sheriff Reekie noted the “considerable efforts” social work had made to prepare for Whyte’s release.

“Disturbing, disgusting, offensive” attitude

The sheriff said: “In my view, these offences are serious.

“Individually, collectively – they undoubtedly warrant a custodial sentence.

“All the offences are directed at females.

“Your conduct in my view displays a deeply disturbing, disgusting and deeply offensive attitude towards women.

“It would be entirely open to me to impose a custodial sentence but you’re going to have to be released at some point.

“You directed offensive remarks to an ambulance worker who had been called to attend you when you were in your drunken and injured state.

“Again it was an offensive reference to the woman’s bodily appearance.

“This features in a number of cases.

“It seems to me an unhealthy and disturbing attitude towards females.

“Matters are made worse because in one case your comment of the same nature is directed towards a 12-year-old which is just vile.

“The first case also involved a child being present in her own home.

“If you revert to your old ways, you’re going to be back here.

“I simply stress that you’ve got to take this opportunity.”

For more local court content visit our dedicated page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Darren Adam claims he kept the images sent to his phone for nearly a year so he could pass them to police. Image: PA.
Leven man claimed he kept vile child abuse images as evidence for police
Hayley Watson and Kevin Hogg have both been convicted over the prison drugs scheme.
Perth inmate whose partner smuggled in drugs given more jail time
Police chased the stolen car along Pitkerro Road, in Dundee.
County lines dealers caught with drugs in stolen car in Dundee
Post Thumbnail
Friday court round-up — Licence saved and benefits gained
Police used a facial reconstruction to help identify the remains of Ean Coutts.
Fife skeleton murder trial — Ean Coutts body lay so long that cause of…
Simon Bowes-Lyon arrives at Perth Sheriff Court.
Late Queen's cousin fined and banned for drink-drive shame
One of Reilly's victims was abused at RM Condor, Arbroath.
Royal Marine sexually abused boys, including one at RM Condor, Arbroath
Ferrier died at HMP Perth.
Fife serial rapist dies behind bars before being sentenced
Dean Bromage (pictured) is accused of sexually assaulting a girl during a Salvation Army concert. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Tayside music teacher denies sexually assaulting woman during Salvation Army concert
Laird pled guilty at Forfar Sheriff Court.
Volunteer bookkeeper stole £17k from Angus charity playgroup