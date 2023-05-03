Courts Angus man on Register after telling paramedic she had a ‘nice a**e’ as she treated him After verbally abusing the paramedic, William Whyte began urinating in a park which was busy with children and pensioners. By Ross Gardiner May 3 2023, 6.00am Share Angus man on Register after telling paramedic she had a ‘nice a**e’ as she treated him Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/courts/4355704/montrose-park-paramedic-harassment/ Copy Link William Whyte sexually harassed a paramedic before urinating in a Montrose park. Image: DCT Media [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]]