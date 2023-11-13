Liam Grimshaw outlines attacking ambition as Dundee United star bounces back from ‘rough’ weekend

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Liam Grimshaw outlines attacking ambition as Dundee United star bounces back from ‘rough’ weekend

The Tangerines full-back believes he can contribute even more in the final third, akin to Scott McMann.

Liam Grimshaw, pictured at Dundee United training.
Back in the fold: Grimshaw. Image: SNS
By Alan Temple

Liam Grimshaw hopes to replicate the attacking endeavour of Scott McMann after playing a major role in Dundee United’s opening goal at Dunfermline.

The former Morton and Motherwell man burst forward against the Pars and saw his ferocious drive parried by Deniz Mehmet, allowing Kai Fotheringham to head home from close-range.

It was one of several forays into the final third by Grimshaw, who enjoyed a solid return to the United starting line-up following a recent illness.

That desire to keep going to the end — the team spirit and work ethic — is something money can’t buy.

Liam Grimshaw

And while McMann has gained fulsome plaudits for his impact on the left flank, Grimshaw rckons he can become a major threat on the other side as his confidence grows.

“That (creating chances) is definitely something I would like to do more of,” he told Courier Sport.

Scott (McMann) has been great on the left side and has provided a lot of chances for the team down that wing.

“Maybe it’s just about having a bit more confidence in myself and believing I can make an impact in the final third as well — so it was good to be involved in an important goal.”

Emerging from his sick bed

Grimshaw’s performance was all the more laudable, given he was not yet 100% following the sickness bug that floored his last weekend and resulted in him being sidelined for the 1-1 draw against Inverness.

Liam Grimshaw in possession for Dundee United
Grimshaw has been in fine form for United this term. Image: Richard Wiseman / Shutterstock

“I was rough last week, that’s for sure,” he added. “I’m still probably not fully over it, at the moment — but I’m delighted to be back.

I just want to do my best for the team and contribute in any way I can. Sometimes there is a fine line between wanting to play and knowing you could put the team in jeopardy if you are not quite there.

“That’s the main reason I didn’t push to play last weekend. I was too ill. But I’m feeling much better now.”

What money can’t buy

Fotheringham’s opener was cancelled out by Owen Moffat following an untimely slip by Declan Gallagher.

However, Chris Mochrie struck in the 86th minute to send all three points back to Tayside, maintaining United’s lead over Raith Rovers at the summit of the Championship and extending their unbeaten run to 17 matches.

“Any team that has been on the sort of run we have needs that never-say-die attitude, and I think we showed that again,” added Grimshaw.

“It’s a central part of our game. We try to play good football, of course, but that desire to keep going to the end — the team spirit and work ethic — is something money can’t buy.”

