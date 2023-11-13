Liam Grimshaw outlines attacking ambition as Dundee United star bounces back from ‘rough’ weekend

Liam Grimshaw hopes to replicate the attacking endeavour of Scott McMann after playing a major role in Dundee United’s opening goal at Dunfermline.

The former Morton and Motherwell man burst forward against the Pars and saw his ferocious drive parried by Deniz Mehmet, allowing Kai Fotheringham to head home from close-range.

It was one of several forays into the final third by Grimshaw, who enjoyed a solid return to the United starting line-up following a recent illness.

That desire to keep going to the end — the team spirit and work ethic — is something money can’t buy. Liam Grimshaw

And while McMann has gained fulsome plaudits for his impact on the left flank, Grimshaw rckons he can become a major threat on the other side as his confidence grows.

Kai Fotheringham fairly enjoyed that goal as his gives Dundee United the lead at Dunfermline.#BBCFootball pic.twitter.com/I5V1dE8hAS — BBC Sport Scotland (@BBCSportScot) November 10, 2023

“That (creating chances) is definitely something I would like to do more of,” he told Courier Sport.

“Scott (McMann) has been great on the left side and has provided a lot of chances for the team down that wing.

“Maybe it’s just about having a bit more confidence in myself and believing I can make an impact in the final third as well — so it was good to be involved in an important goal.”

Emerging from his sick bed

Grimshaw’s performance was all the more laudable, given he was not yet 100% following the sickness bug that floored his last weekend and resulted in him being sidelined for the 1-1 draw against Inverness.

“I was rough last week, that’s for sure,” he added. “I’m still probably not fully over it, at the moment — but I’m delighted to be back.

“I just want to do my best for the team and contribute in any way I can. Sometimes there is a fine line between wanting to play and knowing you could put the team in jeopardy if you are not quite there.

“That’s the main reason I didn’t push to play last weekend. I was too ill. But I’m feeling much better now.”

What money can’t buy

Fotheringham’s opener was cancelled out by Owen Moffat following an untimely slip by Declan Gallagher.

However, Chris Mochrie struck in the 86th minute to send all three points back to Tayside, maintaining United’s lead over Raith Rovers at the summit of the Championship and extending their unbeaten run to 17 matches.

Latest: Dunfermline 1-2 Dundee United ⚽️ Jim Goodwin's side lead again as Chris Mochrie drops the shoulder to get past the defender, then adds the finish. 📺 Live on the BBC Scotland channel#BBCFootball pic.twitter.com/eM2y1wjkut — BBC Sport Scotland (@BBCSportScot) November 10, 2023

“Any team that has been on the sort of run we have needs that never-say-die attitude, and I think we showed that again,” added Grimshaw.

“It’s a central part of our game. We try to play good football, of course, but that desire to keep going to the end — the team spirit and work ethic — is something money can’t buy.”