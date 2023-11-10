Dundee United ace Scott McMann on the number change that helped banish ‘every part of last season’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee United ace Scott McMann on the number change that helped banish ‘every part of last season’

The Tangerines star wanted to forget about the nightmare of relegation.

By Alan Temple
Scott McMann is a player reborn this season at Dundee United.
Scott McMann is a player reborn this season at Dundee United.

Scott McMann recalls it as a “split-second decision”.

However, in reasoning his return to the number 33 jersey, the Dundee United left-back concisely sums up the feeling of an entire dressing room.

“I just wanted every part of last season forgotten about, to be honest,” says McMann, who wore number three on his back as the Tangerines crashed to relegation.

In common with many of his teammates, he endured a miserable campaign.

“My first season here I was number 33 and it was a decent season, finishing fourth — that was the number I got into Europe with,” he continued. “So, I wanted to change things up.

“There wasn’t a lot of thought; it was more a split-second decision when I asked the kit-man if I could get 33 back.”

Dundee United star Scott McMann.

Although McMann shuns the notion of superstition — he did, after all, wear number three to fine effect with Hamilton — there can be little doubt that he has rediscovered his mojo during United’s surge to the summit of the league.

The 27-year-old has found the net twice, matching his best ever tally for a single season, and has cut an increasingly marauding figure alongside Glenn Middleton on the wing.

“That’s the part I enjoy the most,” said McMann, of the attacking impetus he has been handed by boss Jim Goodwin. “I want to get forward and help the team that way.

“This season I have been given the licence to do that.

“Glenn (Middleton) and I have stumbled into a good partnership on that side. He defends really well and that allows me to go forward. We compliment each other, in that sense.”

Mentality

The duo will hope to cause more havoc when United face Dunfermline in tonight’s televised clash, with Goodwin’s charges seeking to continue their unbeaten start to the Championship campaign.

Raith Rovers are keeping pace with the Tangerines — four points behind, with a game in hand — and McMann knows there is little room for error.

Scott McMann is relishing the pressure of Dundee United's promotion battle.

However, after repeated relegation battles at Accies and United, he is relishing a contrasting pressure.

“I have never been in this position,” he continue. “My years at Hamilton, the expectations were different.

“And when I first arrived at United in the Premiership, the expectation wasn’t to win the league!

“So, this is different, but it’s enjoyable. It has been a good start, it’s about keeping that mentality up now.”

Momentum

And McMann is adamant there is no chance complacency will be allowed to creep in at Tannadice, despite navigating their first 12 league games without defeat.

“That (determination) comes from training,” he added. “That comes from the manager and the players.

“We have a lot of leaders in the group who demand that. It’s about keeping that momentum up and taking it into games.”

Conversation