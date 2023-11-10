Dundee United ace Scott McMann on the number change that helped banish ‘every part of last season’

Scott McMann recalls it as a “split-second decision”.

However, in reasoning his return to the number 33 jersey, the Dundee United left-back concisely sums up the feeling of an entire dressing room.

“I just wanted every part of last season forgotten about, to be honest,” says McMann, who wore number three on his back as the Tangerines crashed to relegation.

In common with many of his teammates, he endured a miserable campaign.

“My first season here I was number 33 and it was a decent season, finishing fourth — that was the number I got into Europe with,” he continued. “So, I wanted to change things up.

“There wasn’t a lot of thought; it was more a split-second decision when I asked the kit-man if I could get 33 back.”

Although McMann shuns the notion of superstition — he did, after all, wear number three to fine effect with Hamilton — there can be little doubt that he has rediscovered his mojo during United’s surge to the summit of the league.

The 27-year-old has found the net twice, matching his best ever tally for a single season, and has cut an increasingly marauding figure alongside Glenn Middleton on the wing.

“That’s the part I enjoy the most,” said McMann, of the attacking impetus he has been handed by boss Jim Goodwin. “I want to get forward and help the team that way.

“This season I have been given the licence to do that.

“Glenn (Middleton) and I have stumbled into a good partnership on that side. He defends really well and that allows me to go forward. We compliment each other, in that sense.”

Mentality

The duo will hope to cause more havoc when United face Dunfermline in tonight’s televised clash, with Goodwin’s charges seeking to continue their unbeaten start to the Championship campaign.

Raith Rovers are keeping pace with the Tangerines — four points behind, with a game in hand — and McMann knows there is little room for error.

However, after repeated relegation battles at Accies and United, he is relishing a contrasting pressure.

“I have never been in this position,” he continue. “My years at Hamilton, the expectations were different.

“And when I first arrived at United in the Premiership, the expectation wasn’t to win the league!

“So, this is different, but it’s enjoyable. It has been a good start, it’s about keeping that mentality up now.”

Momentum

And McMann is adamant there is no chance complacency will be allowed to creep in at Tannadice, despite navigating their first 12 league games without defeat.

“That (determination) comes from training,” he added. “That comes from the manager and the players.

“We have a lot of leaders in the group who demand that. It’s about keeping that momentum up and taking it into games.”