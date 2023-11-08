Raith Rovers in numbers: 6 key stats from Kirkcaldy side’s flying first quarter

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Raith Rovers in numbers: 6 key stats from Kirkcaldy side’s flying first quarter

Courier Sport looks at some of the statistics behind an impressive start to the 2023/24 campaign.

The Raith Rovers players celebrate after Lewis Vaughan scores versus Dundee United. Image: SNS
The Raith Rovers players celebrate after Lewis Vaughan scores versus Dundee United. Image: SNS
By Craig Cairns

Raith Rovers are about to embark on a run of four consecutive away matches.

They go into those with momentum after an impressive start to the season.

After much change around the club in the summer, Raith strung results together during the first quarter that have them within touching distance of Championship leaders Dundee United.

Inconsistency elsewhere in the Scottish Championship means the top two have opened up a bit of a gap on the rest.

With one more league match before attention turns to back-to-back cup matches in the SPFL Trust Trophy and Scottish Cup, Courier Sport looks at Raith Rovers’ season so far in numbers.

1

Ian Murray has made just one change to his starting line-up for the last three matches.

After the win at home to Dunfermline, Scott McGill was replaced by Aidan Connolly for the trip to face Morton.

Aidan Connolly celebrates with his Raith Rovers teammates after scoring at Morton. Image: Raith Rovers FC.

Connolly netted a double to win the game and retained his place for the recent draw with Airdrie.

The lack of changes is mainly down to the Rovers boss working with reduced numbers, though there were positive signs this week when a few injured stars returned to training.

41.2%

Raith have scored 41.2% of their league goals this season in the final 15 minutes of matches – and the ever-increasing added time.

That includes the recent Fife derby winner, the comeback versus Morton and finally ending their Inverness hoodoo.

Sam Stanton won the game for Raith Rovers in injury time against Dunfermline. Image Craig Brown/DAFC.

Interstingly, Raith haven’t scored at all in the Championship between half-time and the 75th minute and have conceded eight of their 11 league goals during that period.

3

Raith have prevented the opposition from scoring three times in 11 Championship matches.

This may seem low for a team in second place but, other than Dundee United, no one is keeping many shutouts.

Other than United, no one has more than three league clean sheets to their name.

Raith Rovers have three clean sheets in the Scottish Championship. Image: Soccerstats.

Both teams scoring is a very frequent outcome in the Championship, with every team involved in at least four such score lines.

37

Raith Rovers have faced the joint most number of shots with 37 – though this is slightly skewed given some teams have games in hand.

Another impressive statistic in this area is Kevin Dabrowski’s shot-stopping.

Raith Rovers goalkeeper Kevin Dabrowski has an impressive save rate. Image: Statsbomb.

The Polish goalkeeper has saved 78% of the shots he has faced. Only United’s Jack Walton has a higher save rate.

Dabrowski has faced an xG of 14.68 and has conceded 11, meaning that he is responsible for preventing going on four goals.

With all Rovers’ matches being draws or decided by a goal, he has been invaluable.

45.6%

Last season, Raith enjoyed more possession on average than they have so far this season.

After having around 51% of the ball in the league last campaign, that has fallen to 45.6% – a significant drop.

This is down to a change in style and the players Murray now has to pick from.

Raith Rovers rank high on counterpressure regains per 90 minutes. Image: StatsBomb.

After a more possession-based approach last season, this time they are getting the ball forward quicker, sometimes going long.

They are also winning the ball higher and breaking quicker, now that they have the attacking options to do so.

12

Euan Murray has gone under the radar as one of the best signings Raith made in the summer.

With a lot of focus on attack, Murray formed a reliable partnership with Keith Watson and, more recently, makeshift centre-back Scott Brown.

The defender has executed 12 successful blocks in the league so far – he even used his face to block one strike against Morton last week and later scrambled the ball off the line.

Raith Rovers’ Euan Murray puts his body on the line. Images: Wyscout and SNS.

Murray is joint-third on this metric along with United’s Kevin Holt and Queen’s Park’s Charlie Fox. Only Ricky Little of Arbroath and Aaron Muirhead of Partick Thistle have more.

