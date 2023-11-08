Raith Rovers in numbers: 6 key stats from Kirkcaldy side’s flying first quarter

Raith Rovers are about to embark on a run of four consecutive away matches.

They go into those with momentum after an impressive start to the season.

After much change around the club in the summer, Raith strung results together during the first quarter that have them within touching distance of Championship leaders Dundee United.

Inconsistency elsewhere in the Scottish Championship means the top two have opened up a bit of a gap on the rest.

With one more league match before attention turns to back-to-back cup matches in the SPFL Trust Trophy and Scottish Cup, Courier Sport looks at Raith Rovers’ season so far in numbers.

1

Ian Murray has made just one change to his starting line-up for the last three matches.

After the win at home to Dunfermline, Scott McGill was replaced by Aidan Connolly for the trip to face Morton.

Connolly netted a double to win the game and retained his place for the recent draw with Airdrie.

The lack of changes is mainly down to the Rovers boss working with reduced numbers, though there were positive signs this week when a few injured stars returned to training.

41.2%

Raith have scored 41.2% of their league goals this season in the final 15 minutes of matches – and the ever-increasing added time.

That includes the recent Fife derby winner, the comeback versus Morton and finally ending their Inverness hoodoo.

Interstingly, Raith haven’t scored at all in the Championship between half-time and the 75th minute and have conceded eight of their 11 league goals during that period.

3

Raith have prevented the opposition from scoring three times in 11 Championship matches.

This may seem low for a team in second place but, other than Dundee United, no one is keeping many shutouts.

Other than United, no one has more than three league clean sheets to their name.

Both teams scoring is a very frequent outcome in the Championship, with every team involved in at least four such score lines.

37

Raith Rovers have faced the joint most number of shots with 37 – though this is slightly skewed given some teams have games in hand.

Another impressive statistic in this area is Kevin Dabrowski’s shot-stopping.

The Polish goalkeeper has saved 78% of the shots he has faced. Only United’s Jack Walton has a higher save rate.

Dabrowski has faced an xG of 14.68 and has conceded 11, meaning that he is responsible for preventing going on four goals.

With all Rovers’ matches being draws or decided by a goal, he has been invaluable.

45.6%

Last season, Raith enjoyed more possession on average than they have so far this season.

After having around 51% of the ball in the league last campaign, that has fallen to 45.6% – a significant drop.

This is down to a change in style and the players Murray now has to pick from.

After a more possession-based approach last season, this time they are getting the ball forward quicker, sometimes going long.

They are also winning the ball higher and breaking quicker, now that they have the attacking options to do so.

12

Euan Murray has gone under the radar as one of the best signings Raith made in the summer.

With a lot of focus on attack, Murray formed a reliable partnership with Keith Watson and, more recently, makeshift centre-back Scott Brown.

The defender has executed 12 successful blocks in the league so far – he even used his face to block one strike against Morton last week and later scrambled the ball off the line.

Murray is joint-third on this metric along with United’s Kevin Holt and Queen’s Park’s Charlie Fox. Only Ricky Little of Arbroath and Aaron Muirhead of Partick Thistle have more.