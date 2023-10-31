Morton 1-2 Raith: Pair of Aidan Connolly headers wins it for Rovers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Morton 1-2 Raith: Pair of Aidan Connolly headers wins it for Rovers

Ian Murray's side took all three points in the Scottish Championship encounter at Cappielow.

By Craig Cairns
Aidan Connolly scored a first-half headed double. Image: Raith Rovers FC.
Raith Rovers kept within touching distance of Dundee United with a 2-1 win over Morton at Cappielow.

Aidan Connolly made his first league start of the season and had Rovers two goals to the good by half-time, courtesy of two uncharacteristic headers.

The 28-year-old missed six months through injury and his last start in the Championship came at the same venue – a 1-0 defeat in April.

Iain Wilson just after half-time but Rovers then stood up to everything Morton threw at them to take all three points.

Raith Rovers take a two-goal lead into the break

There was a little bit of bite to the game in the early stages – following on from their last meeting – that flared up again not long before half-time and culminated in bookings for Raith’s Ross Millen and Morton’s Robbie Crawford.

Connolly had the first real effort of the game, forcing a save from former Rovers keeper Jamie MacDonald.

At the other end, Robbie Muirhead sent a free-kick just wide and George Oakley was denied by Kevin Dabrowski after a mistake from Millen.

Raith were always a threat on the break but almost took the lead through a bit of fortune when Josh Mullin’s free-kick, a cross, came crashing off the top of the bar.

He was more accurate with his centre on 26 minutes, this time from open play, and his inswinger from the left was nodded in at the back post by Connolly after he beat the Morton defence to the ball.

There was still some defending to do ahead of the second. Euan Murray did well to block from Wilson’s dangerous-looking volley and there was a scare when Dabrowski couldn’t reach to punch a corner.

Four minutes before the break, Connolly scored another header, this time unopposed as he met Millen’s cross from the right.

Morton pull one back just after the break

Morton manager Dougie Imrie responded with a change of shape, moving Wilson into midfield in a switch to a back four.

There was an instant response when Wilson stabbed in the rebound minutes after the break after Jack Baird’s header came off the underside of the bar.

Wilson came close soon after but Dabrowski was this time equal to his low shot from the edge of the area.

There was much more Morton pressure to withstand but, in fairness, Dabrowski wasn’t worked much.

There was a heart-in-mouth moment when Robbie Muirhead shot during a scramble following a corner but Murray was there to block on the line.

Muirhead also had a back-post opportunity at the death, causing some home supporters to start celebrating, but Rovers got bodies in the way.

Raith had far fewer chances in the second half. They continued to look dangerous on the break but lacked the final pass.

With Dundee United also winning, the win keeps Rovers in second place and four points off the top.

Line-up

Raith Rovers (4-2-3-1): Dabrowski; Millen (McGill 76′), Brown, Murray, Dick; Byrne, Stanton; Connolly (Easton 68′), Vaughan (Masson 90+’), Mullin; Smith.

Subs not used: McNeil, Hannah.

