Morton 1-2 Raith: Pair of Aidan Connolly headers wins it for Rovers

Raith Rovers kept within touching distance of Dundee United with a 2-1 win over Morton at Cappielow.

Aidan Connolly made his first league start of the season and had Rovers two goals to the good by half-time, courtesy of two uncharacteristic headers.

The 28-year-old missed six months through injury and his last start in the Championship came at the same venue – a 1-0 defeat in April.

HE’S BACKKKKK pic.twitter.com/YDlS6MWt1Q — Raith Rovers Football Club (@RaithRovers) October 31, 2023

Iain Wilson just after half-time but Rovers then stood up to everything Morton threw at them to take all three points.

Raith Rovers take a two-goal lead into the break

There was a little bit of bite to the game in the early stages – following on from their last meeting – that flared up again not long before half-time and culminated in bookings for Raith’s Ross Millen and Morton’s Robbie Crawford.

Connolly had the first real effort of the game, forcing a save from former Rovers keeper Jamie MacDonald.

At the other end, Robbie Muirhead sent a free-kick just wide and George Oakley was denied by Kevin Dabrowski after a mistake from Millen.

Raith were always a threat on the break but almost took the lead through a bit of fortune when Josh Mullin’s free-kick, a cross, came crashing off the top of the bar.

He was more accurate with his centre on 26 minutes, this time from open play, and his inswinger from the left was nodded in at the back post by Connolly after he beat the Morton defence to the ball.

There was still some defending to do ahead of the second. Euan Murray did well to block from Wilson’s dangerous-looking volley and there was a scare when Dabrowski couldn’t reach to punch a corner.

TWO Aidan Connolly headers to give us the lead at the break! 🤝 Social Media Sponsor: @FordsDalyLegal #COYR pic.twitter.com/sMamAEMQNj — Raith Rovers Football Club (@RaithRovers) October 31, 2023

Four minutes before the break, Connolly scored another header, this time unopposed as he met Millen’s cross from the right.

Morton pull one back just after the break

Morton manager Dougie Imrie responded with a change of shape, moving Wilson into midfield in a switch to a back four.

There was an instant response when Wilson stabbed in the rebound minutes after the break after Jack Baird’s header came off the underside of the bar.

Wilson came close soon after but Dabrowski was this time equal to his low shot from the edge of the area.

There was much more Morton pressure to withstand but, in fairness, Dabrowski wasn’t worked much.

There was a heart-in-mouth moment when Robbie Muirhead shot during a scramble following a corner but Murray was there to block on the line.

Muirhead also had a back-post opportunity at the death, causing some home supporters to start celebrating, but Rovers got bodies in the way.

Raith had far fewer chances in the second half. They continued to look dangerous on the break but lacked the final pass.

With Dundee United also winning, the win keeps Rovers in second place and four points off the top.

Line-up

Raith Rovers (4-2-3-1): Dabrowski; Millen (McGill 76′), Brown, Murray, Dick; Byrne, Stanton; Connolly (Easton 68′), Vaughan (Masson 90+’), Mullin; Smith.

Subs not used: McNeil, Hannah.