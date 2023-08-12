Raith Rovers 3-2 Morton: Callum Smith strike wins feisty five-goal frenzy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Raith Rovers 3-2 Morton: Callum Smith strike wins feisty five-goal frenzy

Ian Murray's side squandered a two-goal lead at Stark's Park before Smith's winning goal.

By Craig Cairns
Raith Rovers took on Morton at Stark's Park. Image: Raith Rovers/Tony Fimister.
Raith Rovers edged a five-goal thriller at Stark’s Park, giving them their first win of the Championship season.

Goals from Jack Hamilton – his first for Rovers – and a Lewis Vaughan penalty gave the home side a comfortable lead, but Robbie Muirhead pulled one back before half-time.

Robbie Crawford equalised in the second half before Callum Smith’s solo goal won it for Ian Murray’s side.

Not much separated the teams in their meeting last season and it proved to be the case once again, in a match which saw 13 yellows dished out by referee David Munro.

Rovers are quietly putting together an unbeaten run: they haven’t lost over 90 minutes since Ayr United in April – including in pre-season friendlies.

Fast Rovers start

Ross Millen made his first competitive appearance of the season after picking up an injury and reaplced Scott McGill at right-back.

Rovers were otherwise unchanged from last weekend’s comeback versus Partick Thistle but Scott Brown and Shaun Byrne were added to their bench.

Jamie MacDonald lined up in goals against his former club and smothered an early opportunity for Vaughan during a set-piece scramble.

He was left helpless a couple of minutes later when Hamilton stabbed in his first for the club following a cutback.

Ten minutes later, Vaughan doubled their lead from the spot before Morton almost instantly pulled one back through Muirhead’s bullet header.

The Morton goal came when Raith were looking comfortable and they continued to put pressure on the visitors, with Callum Smith’s pace causing issues in behind the defence.

Smith also went close with a header during a decent spell of possession for the away side.

Morton in control after half-time

Morton started the half better before Ian Murray sent on Byrne for his debut. He replaced Easton as Rovers switched to a 4-2-3-1.

Raith had their spells but were camped in for large parts while Dabrowski was kept quiet.

Brown then made his long-awaited return as he and Ethan Ross replaced the two goalscorers, but Morton were soon level when Crawford drove home following a corner.

Smith, who had been restored to the front two at the double substitution, got his rewards for his persistence with around 15 minutes to go when he raced through on the counter, cut inside his man and finished into the bottom corner.

A free-kick that dipped over the bar from Muirhead was the closest Morton came and Josh Mullin missed the chance to make it 4-2 from the spot in the dying minutes, with his effort saved by the legs of MacDonald.

Raith Rovers (4-1-3-2): Dabrowski; Millen, Watson, Murray, Dick; Stanton; Mullin, Vaughan (Brown 68′), Easton (Byrne 55′); Hamilton (Ross 68′), Smith.

Subs not used: Thomson McGill, Arnott, Mitchell, Masson.

