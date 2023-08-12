Raith Rovers 3-2 Morton: Callum Smith strike wins feisty five-goal frenzy

Raith Rovers edged a five-goal thriller at Stark’s Park, giving them their first win of the Championship season.

Goals from Jack Hamilton – his first for Rovers – and a Lewis Vaughan penalty gave the home side a comfortable lead, but Robbie Muirhead pulled one back before half-time.

Robbie Crawford equalised in the second half before Callum Smith’s solo goal won it for Ian Murray’s side.

Not much separated the teams in their meeting last season and it proved to be the case once again, in a match which saw 13 yellows dished out by referee David Munro.

⚽Raith Rovers v Morton

🏆 Scottish Championship

📍Stark's Park

Rovers are quietly putting together an unbeaten run: they haven’t lost over 90 minutes since Ayr United in April – including in pre-season friendlies.

Fast Rovers start

Ross Millen made his first competitive appearance of the season after picking up an injury and reaplced Scott McGill at right-back.

Rovers were otherwise unchanged from last weekend’s comeback versus Partick Thistle but Scott Brown and Shaun Byrne were added to their bench.

Rovers start the game with Hamilton and Smith up front.

Jamie MacDonald lined up in goals against his former club and smothered an early opportunity for Vaughan during a set-piece scramble.

He was left helpless a couple of minutes later when Hamilton stabbed in his first for the club following a cutback.

Ten minutes later, Vaughan doubled their lead from the spot before Morton almost instantly pulled one back through Muirhead’s bullet header.

The Morton goal came when Raith were looking comfortable and they continued to put pressure on the visitors, with Callum Smith’s pace causing issues in behind the defence.

⚽️ A busy first 30: • Jack Hamilton and Lewis Vaughan struck early to give us the lead • Morton replied quickly through Robbie Muirhead • Both teams attacking back-and-forth with Rovers holding more of the possession RRFC 2 – 1 GMFC

Smith also went close with a header during a decent spell of possession for the away side.

Morton in control after half-time

Morton started the half better before Ian Murray sent on Byrne for his debut. He replaced Easton as Rovers switched to a 4-2-3-1.

Rovers now playing 4-2-3-1.

Raith had their spells but were camped in for large parts while Dabrowski was kept quiet.

Brown then made his long-awaited return as he and Ethan Ross replaced the two goalscorers, but Morton were soon level when Crawford drove home following a corner.

Smith, who had been restored to the front two at the double substitution, got his rewards for his persistence with around 15 minutes to go when he raced through on the counter, cut inside his man and finished into the bottom corner.

A free-kick that dipped over the bar from Muirhead was the closest Morton came and Josh Mullin missed the chance to make it 4-2 from the spot in the dying minutes, with his effort saved by the legs of MacDonald.

Raith Rovers (4-1-3-2): Dabrowski; Millen, Watson, Murray, Dick; Stanton; Mullin, Vaughan (Brown 68′), Easton (Byrne 55′); Hamilton (Ross 68′), Smith.

Subs not used: Thomson McGill, Arnott, Mitchell, Masson.