St Mirren 2-1 Dundee: Lacklustre first half sees Dee defeated in Paisley

Mikael Mandron's first-half header seals the points for the Buddies as Zach Robinson misses spot-kick.

By George Cran
Zach Robinson
Zach Robinson saw a first-half penalty saved. Image: SNS

A lacklustre first-half performance saw Dundee fall to their first Premiership defeat of the season at St Mirren.

The second period saw Tony Docherty’s side fight back with a Josh Mulligan goal cutting the deficit.

But the damage was done in the opening 45 with the hosts well on top, taking the lead after just seven minutes through a Joe Shaughnessy own goal.

Zach Robinson did have the chance to level things through a VAR penalty decision but saw his spot-kick saved before Mikael Mandron made it 2-0 before the break.

Carson catcalls

Trevor Carson‘s name was met by boos from the home support as teams were read out with the Northern Irishman making his dark blue debut.

One of his first acts as a Dee, however, was to pick the ball out of his own net as the Buddies took the lead after seven minutes.

Conor McMenamin was a menace down the Dundee left all game and showed his quality with a fine curling cross that clipped Lee Ashcroft before being knocked in by Shaughnessy for an own goal on his return to Paisley.

St Mirren were pretty comfortable for much of the opening half but the Dark Blues were given a gilt-edged chance to level things after a VAR check for a foul on Ashcroft brought a penalty kick.

Up stepped Zach Robinson, only to see his low effort saved by Zach Hemming in the home goal – Dundee’s second missed penalty from two this term.

That miss proved costly as St Mirren doubled their lead in first-half stoppage time, striker Mikael Mandron leaping highest to flick a corner kick into the far corner.

Game on

At half-time Tony Docherty tweaked the formation and sent on Scott Tiffoney before the hour mark and five minutes later his team were back in it.

It was an immediate impact from Tiffoney as he sent in an enticing cross for Mulligan to bundle into the net. And, after a wait for a VAR check on handball, the goal was given.

Suddenly game burst into life with chances at both ends. Luke McCowan missed a big one, running in behind but seeing his low effort saved by Hemming.

At the other end, the hosts went within inches of re-affirming their two-goal lead only for sub Alex Greive to see his effort blocked on the line. VAR would check it but no goal given.

Tiffoney was proving a real threat for the hosts as the Dark Blues pushed for an equaliser.

It wouldn’t come, however, and Docherty’s Dee kick off the Premiership with a draw and a defeat.

Dundee: Carson 6, McGhee 6 (Kerr 83), Shaughnessy 5, Ashcroft 5, Beck 5, McCowan 7, Boateng 6, Mulligan 8, Cameron 6 (Tiffoney 55, 8), Bakayoko 6, Robinson 5 (Rudden 77).

Subs not used: Legzdins, Pineda, Robertson, McCracken, Anderson, Graham.

Star man: Scott Tiffoney

Referee: Colin Steven

Attendance: 6,581 (906 away)

Dundee's Amadou Bakayoko. Image: SNS
Ex-Dundee defender Sam Fisher will line up for Dunfermline at Tannadice. Image: SNS.
Dundee United (left) and Dundee fans will have one eye on their rivals' progress this season
Raith Rovers' new signing Shaun Byrne's game time was limited at Dundee last season. Image: SNS.
Dundee boss Tony Docherty admits he's got a tough decision this weekend between Jon McCracken (left) and new signing Trevor Carson (right).
The award-winning Twa Teams, One Street podcast from the Evening Telegraph.
Sean Goss
Antonio Portales made his Dundee debut against Dumbarton. Image: SNS.
The signing of Shaun Byrne is welcomed by new Raith Rovers team-mate Ethan Ross. Image: Raith Rovers.
Jim Goodwin's Dundee United have put down a marker.
