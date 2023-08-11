Dundee boss Tony Docherty admits Trevor Carson headache ahead of St Mirren trip as he provides update on search for midfield reinforcement

Tony Docherty admits he’s got a “decision to make” ahead of this weekend’s trip to St Mirren.

Who will he plump for in goal?

Will it be a debut for new signing Trevor Carson against the side he’s just left?

The Northern Ireland international signed for the Dark Blues on a three-year deal last week and has “had a brilliant training week” according to his new manager.

But he didn’t feature in last weekend’s opener at home to Motherwell, allowing on-loan Norwich man Jon McCracken to impress against the Steelmen.

The former Hamilton Accies youngster has kept goal in four of Dundee’s five matches this term, conceding just twice. Adam Legzdins, meanwhile, played the other clash – a 3-1 win over Dumbarton.

Docherty is full of praise for the 23-year-old loanee’s start to life at Dens Park.

But Carson has been signed to play, so Docherty has a tough call ahead of the trip to Paisley.

“We thought Saturday would be a bit too soon so we decided training would be better (for Carson),” said Docherty.

“Jon McCracken is doing so well in the goal so we thought we’d get more work into Trevor.

“He’s had a brilliant training week.

“All the goalkeepers have been excellent and I’m really pleased with that because it gives me a headache.

“I’ve got a decision to make.

“But Trevor is up and running and looking well along with the other goalkeepers.

“A special mention for Jon McCracken, I think he’s done really well coming in.

“He was good with his feet and made some good saves.

“It’s healthy competition and that’s what I want throughout the squad.”

Lyall Cameron

Docherty also took time to hail the impact made by Dundee’s star youngster Lyall Cameron as he bids to add to his burgeoning reputation.

The 20-year-old will be heading to a venue with painful memories from last season – he missed the third of Dundee’s three penalties in a Scottish Cup defeat to St Mirren, all three saved by Dundee’s newest signing Carson.

The Dundee boss, though, says the ceiling is high for the Scotland U/21 international.

“He has huge potential. He’s not just a good player, he’s a brilliant boy,” Docherty added.

“He has such an enthusiasm and every day he just wants to get better.

“Lyall is last off the training pitch and he takes on information fantastically well.

“He’s an intelligent footballer.

“But I’m not surprised at how he did (against Motherwell). And neither is he, he’s a very confident boy in a good way.

“I was really pleased for him because we’d spoken at half-time that our centre forwards were tying up the centre-backs and there was space round the back.

“He exploits that space fantastically well, he’s so switched on tactically.

“And it was a brilliant finish for a wee guy with his head. But again that’s not a surprise because he is a good header of the ball.”

Transfers

Docherty is, though, keen to add to his midfield options before the transfer window shuts at the end of the month.

The Dundee boss said nothing is imminent on that front but work is ongoing.

The Dark Blues have been linked with moves for ex-Motherwell man Sean Goss, Everton’s Tyler Onyango and Killian Phillips of Crystal Palace.

The latter, however, appears to be heading to Wycombe Wanderers.

Asked about Phillips, Docherty said: “No, nothing in that.

“There are a lot of names, we’ve been linked with a few. We are looking in that area.

“He’s one of a list of names that we had that we were interested in.

“As I say, we’ve got a process and we’ll work through it.”

Are there any deals close to being completed?

“Nothing at the moment. We are still trying to do a couple of things before the window shuts,” he added.

“We won’t rush into anything.

“It’s about getting the right footballer and right person in to complement what we’ve got right now.”