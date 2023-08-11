Dundee boss Tony Docherty admits Trevor Carson headache ahead of St Mirren trip as he provides update on search for midfield reinforcement

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee boss Tony Docherty admits Trevor Carson headache ahead of St Mirren trip as he provides update on search for midfield reinforcement

Dens boss was full of praise for Jon McCracken after he impressed against Motherwell last week.

By George Cran
Dundee boss Tony Docherty admits he's got a tough decision this weekend between Jon McCracken (left) and new signing Trevor Carson (right).
Dundee boss Tony Docherty admits he's got a tough decision this weekend between Jon McCracken (left) and new signing Trevor Carson (right).

Tony Docherty admits he’s got a “decision to make” ahead of this weekend’s trip to St Mirren.

Who will he plump for in goal?

Will it be a debut for new signing Trevor Carson against the side he’s just left?

The Northern Ireland international signed for the Dark Blues on a three-year deal last week and has “had a brilliant training week” according to his new manager.

But he didn’t feature in last weekend’s opener at home to Motherwell, allowing on-loan Norwich man Jon McCracken to impress against the Steelmen.

The former Hamilton Accies youngster has kept goal in four of Dundee’s five matches this term, conceding just twice. Adam Legzdins, meanwhile, played the other clash – a 3-1 win over Dumbarton.

Jon McCracken kept goal against Motherwell. Image: SNS
Jon McCracken kept goal against Motherwell. Image: SNS

Docherty is full of praise for the 23-year-old loanee’s start to life at Dens Park.

But Carson has been signed to play, so Docherty has a tough call ahead of the trip to Paisley.

“We thought Saturday would be a bit too soon so we decided training would be better (for Carson),” said Docherty.

“Jon McCracken is doing so well in the goal so we thought we’d get more work into Trevor.

“He’s had a brilliant training week.

“All the goalkeepers have been excellent and I’m really pleased with that because it gives me a headache.

“I’ve got a decision to make.

“But Trevor is up and running and looking well along with the other goalkeepers.

Tony Docherty with his new signing Trevor Carson. Image: SNS.
Tony Docherty with his new signing Trevor Carson. Image: SNS.

“A special mention for Jon McCracken, I think he’s done really well coming in.

“He was good with his feet and made some good saves.

“It’s healthy competition and that’s what I want throughout the squad.”

Lyall Cameron

Docherty also took time to hail the impact made by Dundee’s star youngster Lyall Cameron as he bids to add to his burgeoning reputation.

The 20-year-old will be heading to a venue with painful memories from last season – he missed the third of Dundee’s three penalties in a Scottish Cup defeat to St Mirren, all three saved by Dundee’s newest signing Carson.

The Dundee boss, though, says the ceiling is high for the Scotland U/21 international.

“He has huge potential. He’s not just a good player, he’s a brilliant boy,” Docherty added.

Lyall Cameron celebrates making it 1-1. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Lyall Cameron celebrates making it 1-1 against Motherwell. Image: David Young/Shutterstock

“He has such an enthusiasm and every day he just wants to get better.

“Lyall is last off the training pitch and he takes on information fantastically well.

“He’s an intelligent footballer.

“But I’m not surprised at how he did (against Motherwell). And neither is he, he’s a very confident boy in a good way.

“I was really pleased for him because we’d spoken at half-time that our centre forwards were tying up the centre-backs and there was space round the back.

“He exploits that space fantastically well, he’s so switched on tactically.

“And it was a brilliant finish for a wee guy with his head. But again that’s not a surprise because he is a good header of the ball.”

Transfers

Docherty is, though, keen to add to his midfield options before the transfer window shuts at the end of the month.

Dundee United's Jamie McGrath put his body on the line to stop a shot against Motherwell.
Sean Goss goes for goal against Dundee United. Image: SNS

The Dundee boss said nothing is imminent on that front but work is ongoing.

The Dark Blues have been linked with moves for ex-Motherwell man Sean Goss, Everton’s Tyler Onyango and Killian Phillips of Crystal Palace.

The latter, however, appears to be heading to Wycombe Wanderers.

Asked about Phillips, Docherty said: “No, nothing in that.

“There are a lot of names, we’ve been linked with a few. We are looking in that area.

“He’s one of a list of names that we had that we were interested in.

“As I say, we’ve got a process and we’ll work through it.”

Are there any deals close to being completed?

“Nothing at the moment. We are still trying to do a couple of things before the window shuts,” he added.

“We won’t rush into anything.

“It’s about getting the right footballer and right person in to complement what we’ve got right now.”

