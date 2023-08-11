Raith Rovers new boy Shaun Byrne says his ‘face didn’t fit’ at Dundee last season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Raith Rovers new boy Shaun Byrne says his ‘face didn’t fit’ at Dundee last season

The midfielder opens up about recent times at Dens after completing loan move to Stark's Park.

By Craig Cairns
Raith Rovers' new signing Shaun Byrne's game time was limited at Dundee last season. Image: SNS.
There was a point last season – coincidentally against Raith Rovers – when Shaun Byrne’s first-half introduction sparked excitement around Dens Park.

The midfielder hadn’t played too much under Gary Bowyer, Dundee manager at the time, but grasped his opportunity after replacing Joe Grayson as a substitute after the Englishman picked up an injury.

Byrne had an effect on the 2-0 win and went on to start in three subsequent wins against Hamilton, Airdrie and Inverness before dropping out again and rarely featuring subsequently.

Shaun Byrne made an impact from the bench versus Raith Rovers last season. Image: SNS.

His last start for the club came in another match versus Rovers – this time a very competitive draw that saw Byrne related at half-time with Dundee trailing by a goal.

The 30-year-old midfielder went on to make just a handful of cameo appearances between then and the end of the season.

No arguments at Dundee

“I don’t know what happened,” he told Courier Sport. “I went into the team at that point, I think we won four or five games and I was playing well.

“Sometimes your face just doesn’t fit with a manager.

“It was one of them. We never had any arguments or anything, I kept working hard and kept myself right.

“This is a fresh start for me. I think I needed it to go and show everybody how good a player I can be.”

Byrne chose Raith over a number of other options, attracted by the changes st Stark’s Park over the summer – and, no doubt, some familiar faces in the squad.

He is now preparing to be involved versus Morton this Saturday but manager Ian Murray warned that, due to a lack of game time recently, it will take a week or so to get the player up to speed.

Shaun Byrne pushing for Raith debut after move from Dundee

Whether involved or not, Byrne is well aware of the threat posed by Dougie Imrie’s side, who kicked off their league campaign with a win over Ayr United – coming off the back of an impressive Viaplay Cup group stage.

Murray also hopes to have Ross Millen and Scott Brown available for Saturday.

“It’ll be a really tough game, to be honest,” said Byrne. “I think Morton could be one of the teams that are up there.

“The ended the season well last year and you never get an easy game against Morton – you never get an easy game against anyone in the Championship.

“We need to be properly at it and hopefully we can get a good win.”

