Home News Dundee

Fire on oil rig at Port of Dundee sparks emergency operation

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service and RNLI were in attendance.

By Kieran Webster
Valaris 121 in Dundee.
A Valaris rig at Dundee harbour. Image: Alan Richardson.

Emergency services attended a fire within a docked oil rig in Dundee on Friday morning.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service and the RNLI attended the fire on a Valaris jackup rig just before 2am.

The service confirmed four appliances were in attendance during the incident.

There were no reported casualties.

It is currently unknown which Valarig rig was involved in the incident.

Fire Service and RNLI attend rig fire in Dundee

A spokesperson for the fire service said: “We received a call at 1.47am to a fire within one of the rigs at Dundee docks.

“We had four appliances, including a height appliance, from Kingsway, Blackness and Macalpine Road.

“The stop call came in at 3.51am.

“There are no casualties.”

Broughty Ferry lifeboat station. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

A UK Coastguard spokesperson said: “The RNLI Broughty Ferry attended a fire at a Valaris jack-up rig in Dundee.

“There were no injuries and all the workers aboard the rig were mustered and safe.

“We were there to support the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service and tasked the lifeboats to support them.

“Dundee, St Andrews and Arbroath rescue teams were also in attendance.”

Forth Ports, who owns the Port of Dundee, and Valaris have been approached for comment.

