Home News Dundee

Woman, 28, named as police probe ‘unexplained’ death on Dundee’s Kingsway

She was found dead on the Kingsway in late July.

By Kieran Webster
Police on the flyover above the Kingsway, where the woman's body was found
Police on the flyover above the Kingsway, where the woman's body was found. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

A woman who was found dead on the Kingsway has been named as police issue a fresh appeal.

Kimberly Bruce or Milne, from Dundee, was found on the A90, Kingsway West, on Thursday, July 27.

Police and ambulance attended after she had been struck by multiple vehicles but was pronounced dead at the scene.

The force is now looking to speak to the occupants of a small white car and a dark-coloured Peugeot Panther which was seen near the time of the incident.

The death is being treated as “unexplained”.

Investigation into ‘unexplained’ death ongoing

Sergent Gordon Dickson of the Divisional Road Policing Unit said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of Kimberly at this time as our investigation continues.

“We have traced a number of vehicles who were driving on the road at the time and spoken to drivers.

“Our inquiries are ongoing to establish the exact circumstances surrounding this incident and we are continuing to appeal to anyone who was in the area of Kingsway West on Thursday, July 27, between 10.30pm and 10.40 pm.

Police searching a grassy area near where the woman was found
Police searched a grassy area near where the woman was found. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

“We are keen to speak to the occupants of a small white car and a dark-coloured Peugeot Partner or similar, possibly a taxi.

“Both of these vehicles were seen on the road around those times and I would ask the occupants to come forward as they may have witnessed something vital to our inquiry.

“Information should be passed to officers through 101, quoting incident number 4314 of July 27.”

