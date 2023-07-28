Death of woman, 28, on Kingsway in Dundee ‘unexplained’

Police are investigating the “unexplained” death of a 28-year-old woman after her body was found on the Kingsway in Dundee.

A section of the dual carriageway, underneath the Clepington Road roundabout, has been shut since around 11pm on Thursday.

Forensics officers have attended the scene as an investigation into the incident continues.

Woman’s death on Kingsway ‘unexplained’

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Around 10.35pm on Thursday, police were called to the A90 Kingsway West in Dundee, near Macalpine Road, following the recovery of the body of a 28-year-old woman.

“Next of kin have been made aware and the death is being treated as unexplained, pending further inquiries.

“The road remains closed as the investigation continues.

“Anyone who was in the area on the night of Thursday July 27 and has any information, or possible dashcam footage, is urged to call police on 101, quoting incident 4314 of July 27.”

Traffic diverted off Kingsway

It has not been confirmed how the woman died.

Drivers are being diverted off the Kingsway onto the roundabout above, and back onto the dual carriageway on the other side.

It is the second incident to close part of the Kingsway this week after a car hit a barrier on the road near Pitkerro Road on Wednesday.