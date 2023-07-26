Kingsway Dundee crash: Four people injured after car hits barrier

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Kingsway Dundee crash: Four people injured after car hits barrier

Emergency crews were called to the dual carriageway, close to the junction with Pitkerro Road, at around 5am on Wednesday.

By Kieran Webster and Poppy Watson
The car at the side of the Kingsway after the crash
The car at the side of the Kingsway after the crash. Image: Supplied

Four people have been injured after a car crashed into a barrier on the Kingsway in Dundee.

A section of the road was shut for more than two hours while firefighters, police officers and paramedics responded to the incident.

The male driver of the car was taken to Ninewells Hospital, while three passengers were treated by paramedics at the scene.

The extent of their injuries is yet known.

The road reopened at around 7.30am.

It is understood the crash happened near to Pitkerro Roundabout on the Kingsway. Image: Google Maps.

One local described the incident on Facebook as a “nasty crash”.

A worker at a nearby bakery told The Courier: “From what I heard the car was coming along the Kingsway when they went flying in the air and flew over the circle into the fence.

“They walked away fine from what I heard.

“I came in at 4.55am and the road was closed.

“I saw four police cars but I didn’t see any ambulances.”

Kingsway closed for more than two hours after crash

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were called around 5am on Wednesday to a report of a one-car crash eastbound on Kingsway, Dundee.

“Emergency services attended and the driver, a man, was taken to Ninewells Hospital.

“Three passengers were treated by ambulance personnel.

“The road was closed and reopened around 7.30am.”

Fire crews called to Kingsway crash

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were called to a report of a one-vehicle road traffic crash at about 5am this morning.

“Two appliances were sent from Kingsway station.

“We left the scene at 6.20am.”

