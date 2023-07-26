Kingsway Dundee crash: Four people injured after car hits barrier

Four people have been injured after a car crashed into a barrier on the Kingsway in Dundee.

Emergency crews were called to the dual carriageway, close to the junction with Pitkerro Road, at around 5am on Wednesday.

A section of the road was shut for more than two hours while firefighters, police officers and paramedics responded to the incident.

The male driver of the car was taken to Ninewells Hospital, while three passengers were treated by paramedics at the scene.

The extent of their injuries is yet known.

The road reopened at around 7.30am.

One local described the incident on Facebook as a “nasty crash”.

A worker at a nearby bakery told The Courier: “From what I heard the car was coming along the Kingsway when they went flying in the air and flew over the circle into the fence.

“They walked away fine from what I heard.

“I came in at 4.55am and the road was closed.

“I saw four police cars but I didn’t see any ambulances.”

Kingsway closed for more than two hours after crash

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were called around 5am on Wednesday to a report of a one-car crash eastbound on Kingsway, Dundee.

“Emergency services attended and the driver, a man, was taken to Ninewells Hospital.

“Three passengers were treated by ambulance personnel.

“The road was closed and reopened around 7.30am.”

Fire crews called to Kingsway crash

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were called to a report of a one-vehicle road traffic crash at about 5am this morning.

“Two appliances were sent from Kingsway station.

“We left the scene at 6.20am.”