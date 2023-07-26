Declan Gallagher joins Dundee United as beaming Jim Goodwin hails ‘great coup’

Dundee United have completed the signing of Scotland international defender Declan Gallagher.

The towering defender has penned a two-year contract with the Tannadice outfit, who joins from Premiership side St Mirren for an undisclosed fee.

He has played the majority of his career in the top flight and was involved with the national team recently so it’s a great coup for the club. Jim Goodwin on Declan Gallagher

Gallagher, 32, becomes United’s seventh summer signing following the captures of Ross Docherty, Liam Grimshaw, Kevin Holt, Ollie Denham, Jack Walton and Louis Moult.

United boss Jim Goodwin told the club’s official website: “The right side of our defence was a position that we felt we needed to strengthen and when we heard about Declan’s availability, it was a no-brainer.

“He’s a very experienced defender who has played the majority of his career in the top flight and was involved with the national team recently so it’s a great coup for the club.”

Scotland experience

A former Celtic youngster, Gallagher turned out for United’s city rivals Dundee between 2012 and 2014, making 70 appearances for the Dee.

He has also spent time on the books of Clyde, Livingston — two spells either side of a year-long imprisonment after being found guilty of assault — Motherwell and Aberdeen.

Gallagher’s outstanding form for the Steelmen earned him international recognition, winning nine Scotland caps and going to the Euro 2020 finals with Steve Clarke’s squad.

The experienced defender, who worked under Goodwin with the Dons, played 32 times for St Mirren last season but has been allowed to exit.