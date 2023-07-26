Declan Gallagher joins Dundee United as beaming Jim Goodwin hails ‘great coup’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Declan Gallagher joins Dundee United as beaming Jim Goodwin hails ‘great coup’

Gallagher adds experience and physicality to United's back-line

By Alan Temple
Declan Gallagher is presented as a Dundee United player at Tannadice
Declan Gallagher is confirmed as a Dundee United player. Image: Dundee United FC / Richard Wiseman

Dundee United have completed the signing of Scotland international defender Declan Gallagher.

The towering defender has penned a two-year contract with the Tannadice outfit, who joins from Premiership side St Mirren for an undisclosed fee.

He has played the majority of his career in the top flight and was involved with the national team recently so it’s a great coup for the club.

Jim Goodwin on Declan Gallagher

Gallagher, 32, becomes United’s seventh summer signing following the captures of Ross Docherty, Liam Grimshaw, Kevin Holt, Ollie Denham, Jack Walton and Louis Moult. 

Declan Gallagher in new surroundings at Tannadice
Declan Gallagher in new surroundings at Tannadice. Image: Dundee United FC / Richard Wiseman

United boss Jim Goodwin told the club’s official website: “The right side of our defence was a position that we felt we needed to strengthen and when we heard about Declan’s availability, it was a no-brainer.

“He’s a very experienced defender who has played the majority of his career in the top flight and was involved with the national team recently so it’s a great coup for the club.”

Scotland experience

A former Celtic youngster, Gallagher turned out for United’s city rivals Dundee between 2012 and 2014, making 70 appearances for the Dee.

Declan Gallagher on Scotland duty. Image: SNS

He has also spent time on the books of Clyde, Livingston — two spells either side of a year-long imprisonment after being found guilty of assault — Motherwell and Aberdeen.

Gallagher’s outstanding form for the Steelmen earned him international recognition, winning nine Scotland caps and going to the Euro 2020 finals with Steve Clarke’s squad.

The experienced defender, who worked under Goodwin with the Dons, played 32 times for St Mirren last season but has been allowed to exit.

