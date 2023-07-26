Perthshire Tory Murdo Fraser branded ‘insensitive’ over Mediterranean heatwave comment

Perthshire Tory Murdo Fraser was branded “insensitive” for saying he wants to see a Mediterranean heatwave in Scotland despite Europe being devastated by raging fires.

The Mid Scotland and Fife Conservative MSP deleted his “crass” message on social media after sparking anger at a time when his party’s climate credentials are under scrutiny.

Thousands of British holidaymakers have fled Rhodes due to the horrific summer wildfires as tourists are warned against non-essential travel.

Two Greek pilots died on Tuesday after their water-dropping plane crashed while they tried to battle blazes.

More than 30 people have died in Algeria as a result of the heatwave, while southern Italy has been ravaged by wildfires as well.

As Scotland misses out on the high temperatures, Mr Fraser wrote on Twitter: “Can we have some of that Mediterranean heatwave here please?

“It’s horribly chilly for July, have just had to put a winter jumper on.”

He deleted the tweet shortly afterwards after provoking a backlash.

Perthshire SNP MP Pete Wishart claimed Mr Fraser was “joking” about the crisis in Europe while some of his own constituents could be caught up in it.

The nationalist veteran said: “Just when you thought the Conservatives couldn’t get any more crass, insensitive or stupid Murdo Fraser comes along to show there’s no baseline for Tory indifference.

“While southern Europe burns he is joking about his jumper.

“There will be people from Perthshire he claims to represent whose holidays will be ruined or who will find themselves caught up in this latest climate change catastrophe.

“Maybe Tory high command can do us all a favour over the summer and relieve him of his phone to spare him, and them, from any further embarrassment.”

North East Scottish Greens MSP said: “Murdo Fraser’s callous tweet is grossly offensive. People have died because of this heatwave.

“Climate breakdown makes such fires more frequent and more intense. Murdo Fraser and his party clearly don’t care about the devastating consequences.”

Mr Fraser’s comments come at a time when the Tories are under fresh scrutiny over their commitment to tackling the climate emergency.

Tory peer Lord Frost controversially claimed on Monday that rising temperatures across the globe were “likely to be beneficial” for Britain.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak cast doubt on plans to ban the sale of new petrol and diesel cars by 2030.

Mr Fraser was contacted for comment.