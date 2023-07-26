Perthshire Tory Murdo Fraser branded ‘insensitive’ over Mediterranean heatwave comment

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Perthshire Tory Murdo Fraser branded ‘insensitive’ over Mediterranean heatwave comment

The Tory veteran remarked he'd like some of the Mediterranean heatwave in Scotland despite parts of Europe being devastated by raging fires.

By Justin Bowie
Europe has been devastated by horrendous summer wildfires. Image: Shutterstock.
Perthshire Tory Murdo Fraser was branded “insensitive” for saying he wants to see a Mediterranean heatwave in Scotland despite Europe being devastated by raging fires.

The Mid Scotland and Fife Conservative MSP deleted his “crass” message on social media after sparking anger at a time when his party’s climate credentials are under scrutiny.

As Scotland misses out on the high temperatures, Mr Fraser wrote on Twitter: “Can we have some of that Mediterranean heatwave here please?

“It’s horribly chilly for July, have just had to put a winter jumper on.”

Murdo Fraser MSP.
He deleted the tweet shortly afterwards after provoking a backlash.

Perthshire SNP MP Pete Wishart claimed Mr Fraser was “joking” about the crisis in Europe while some of his own constituents could be caught up in it.

The nationalist veteran said: “Just when you thought the Conservatives couldn’t get any more crass, insensitive or stupid Murdo Fraser comes along to show there’s no baseline for Tory indifference.

Pete Wishart, MP for Perth and North Perthshire
“While southern Europe burns he is joking about his jumper.

“There will be people from Perthshire he claims to represent whose holidays will be ruined or who will find themselves caught up in this latest climate change catastrophe.

“Maybe Tory high command can do us all a favour over the summer and relieve him of his phone to spare him, and them, from any further embarrassment.”

North East Scottish Greens MSP said: “Murdo Fraser’s callous tweet is grossly offensive. People have died because of this heatwave.

Maggie Chapman MSP.
“Climate breakdown makes such fires more frequent and more intense. Murdo Fraser and his party clearly don’t care about the devastating consequences.”

Mr Fraser’s comments come at a time when the Tories are under fresh scrutiny over their commitment to tackling the climate emergency.

Tory peer Lord Frost controversially claimed on Monday that rising temperatures across the globe were “likely to be beneficial” for Britain.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak cast doubt on plans to ban the sale of new petrol and diesel cars by 2030.

Mr Fraser was contacted for comment.

