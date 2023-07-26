Dundee star Zach Robinson eager to make scoring return at Dens Park

Zach Robinson is ready to make his Dens Park return tonight as Dundee face Dumbarton in the Viaplay Cup.

The AFC Wimbledon man topped the league scoring charts last term as he played a major role in the Championship title success.

He returned once more on loan this summer following the arrival of new manager Tony Docherty.

And he’s eager to get back on the Dens Park pitch after missing the weekend defeat at Airdrieonians.

Asked about the weekend injury, Robinson said: “I had a slight knock but it wasn’t worth risking.

“You don’t want to do further damage.

“You have to pick and choose when the right time is to play through pain or if you are going to make it worse.

“You want to affect things but these things happen.

“Wednesday is an opportunity to show we can react from a set-back.

“It is another game and the first at home.”

Scoring goals

Home is where the heart is for some – for Robinson that’s where the goals come.

Eleven of Robinson’s 13 goals last season came at Dens Park.

And he wants to kick start his Dundee goal tally this term as soon as possible.

“It has been nice to be back,” he added.

“I have had a good reaction and I want to keep it going by scoring goals.

“It is our first game back since we won the league.

“It was a great achievement to win the league but now it is a new season and we look forward to it.

“It has been a while and it will be good to get back there.”