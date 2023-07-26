Dundee star Zach Robinson eager to make scoring return at Dens Park

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Dundee star Zach Robinson eager to make scoring return at Dens Park

The Dark Blues will play their first home match since lifting the Championship title.

By George Cran
Zach Robinson. Image: SNS.
Zach Robinson topped Dundee's league scoring chart last season. Image: SNS.

Zach Robinson is ready to make his Dens Park return tonight as Dundee face Dumbarton in the Viaplay Cup.

The AFC Wimbledon man topped the league scoring charts last term as he played a major role in the Championship title success.

He returned once more on loan this summer following the arrival of new manager Tony Docherty.

And he’s eager to get back on the Dens Park pitch after missing the weekend defeat at Airdrieonians.

Asked about the weekend injury, Robinson said: “I had a slight knock but it wasn’t worth risking.

Lyall Cameron saw his second-half penalty saved. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Dundee lost at Airdrieonians on Saturday. Image: David Young/Shutterstock

“You don’t want to do further damage.

“You have to pick and choose when the right time is to play through pain or if you are going to make it worse.

“You want to affect things but these things happen.

“Wednesday is an opportunity to show we can react from a set-back.

“It is another game and the first at home.”

Scoring goals

Home is where the heart is for some – for Robinson that’s where the goals come.

Eleven of Robinson’s 13 goals last season came at Dens Park.

Zach Robinson
Zach Robinson impressed against Bonnyrigg Rose last week. Image: SNS

And he wants to kick start his Dundee goal tally this term as soon as possible.

“It has been nice to be back,” he added.

“I have had a good reaction and I want to keep it going by scoring goals.

“It is our first game back since we won the league.

“It was a great achievement to win the league but now it is a new season and we look forward to it.

“It has been a while and it will be good to get back there.”

More from Dundee FC

Airdrieonians celebrate their winner. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Dundee's clash with Dumbarton will have 'extra edge' as Dark Blues welcome back key…
Craig Brown's funeral was held at Ayr Racecourse.
Craig Brown laid to rest as family celebrate life of Dundee and Scotland legend
Dundee boss Tony Docherty at Bonnyrigg Rose. Image: SNS.
GEORGE CRAN: Dundee boss Tony Docherty's first big test - perfect chance to show…
Lyall Cameron saw his second-half penalty saved. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
LEE WILKIE: Why Dundee's defeat at Airdrie shows experienced additions are needed
Paul McGowan and Paul Hartley and 2016. Image: SNS.
Dundee favourite Paul McGowan joins up with Paul Hartley at Cove Rangers
Aaron Donnelly
Dundee seal loan deal for Aaron Donnelly, 'exciting' Nottingham Forest defender with showbiz link
Jack Hendry in action for Dundee in 2017.
Former Dundee star Jack Hendry set for Saudi transfer
Dundee captain Joe Shaughnessy. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Dundee skipper Joe Shaughnessy's message to Dens kid Jack Wilkie after penalty heartbreak
Airdrieonians celebrate their winner. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
5 Dundee talking points from Airdrie defeat including penalty decisions, attacking troubles and Diego…
Dundee's new Mexican defender Antonio Portales. Image: SNS.
Antonio Portales out to repay Dundee welcome and use move to 'highlight quality of…