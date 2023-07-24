LEE WILKIE: A fit Louis Moult is exactly what Dundee United need in the Championship

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
LEE WILKIE: A fit Louis Moult is exactly what Dundee United need in the Championship

Striker's debut goal is the perfect way to start lifting negativity at Tannadice says ex-Tangerines defender Lee Wilkie.

Louis Moult scored as Dundee United beat Peterhead. Image: SNS.
By Lee Wilkie

After their nightmare start to the season, you could feel the relief radiate out of Tannadice on Saturday.

At home to Peterhead, there was never going to be much credit given out for winning.

But you’ve got to go out and do the job.

It was must-win. Anything other than that and the pressure on the players and manager would’ve been massive.

Kevin Holt netted twice from the penalty spot in the Dundee United win over Peterhead. Image: SNS

Turning around the negativity from the first couple of games was the only acceptable outcome, even if it only doing so by a tiny amount.

And the 3-0 win showed a bit of fight is there.

Louis Moult

For the players, it was important.

You want that first win on the board and a clean sheet too.

The confidence will have been lifted and having two new names on the scoresheet never hurts.

Kevin Holt putting away two penalties gets his Tannadice career up and running, I think he’ll be a steady addition at the back.

Louis Moult fired Dundee United in front against Peterhead. Image: SNS

But getting your big signing among the goals in his first game is a huge plus.

Keep Louis Moult fit and United have exactly the type of player they need to succeed at this level.

It was a simple finish against Peterhead but every striker needs that first goal.

Tomorrow will be tougher at Falkirk but it’s a decent game for Jim Goodwin to prepare for the league campaign.

Keep the positivity going and people will start to forget the early nightmare.

