LEE WILKIE: A fit Louis Moult is exactly what Dundee United need in the Championship

After their nightmare start to the season, you could feel the relief radiate out of Tannadice on Saturday.

At home to Peterhead, there was never going to be much credit given out for winning.

But you’ve got to go out and do the job.

It was must-win. Anything other than that and the pressure on the players and manager would’ve been massive.

Turning around the negativity from the first couple of games was the only acceptable outcome, even if it only doing so by a tiny amount.

And the 3-0 win showed a bit of fight is there.

Louis Moult

For the players, it was important.

You want that first win on the board and a clean sheet too.

The confidence will have been lifted and having two new names on the scoresheet never hurts.

Kevin Holt putting away two penalties gets his Tannadice career up and running, I think he’ll be a steady addition at the back.

But getting your big signing among the goals in his first game is a huge plus.

Keep Louis Moult fit and United have exactly the type of player they need to succeed at this level.

It was a simple finish against Peterhead but every striker needs that first goal.

Tomorrow will be tougher at Falkirk but it’s a decent game for Jim Goodwin to prepare for the league campaign.

Keep the positivity going and people will start to forget the early nightmare.