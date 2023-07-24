Forfar McDonald’s: Planning application lodged to make A90 outlet a bigger Mac

Plans have been lodged to increase the size of McDonald’s in Forfar.

The Halfpennyburn outlet sits beside the Forfar bypass and is a popular stop for motorists on the A90 Dundee to Aberdeen dual carriageway.

Now, its owners have submitted a bid to Angus Council to increase the building by more than 100 square metres.

It would create extra seating and back of house storage.

A spokesperson for planning agent Planware Ltd said there would be an increase of around 15 sq. m. to the restaurant seating area.

“The majority of changes relate to the changes in the operational platforms and increased storage at back of house,” they added.

Transport Scotland and Angus Council’s roads department have no objections to the plan.

Comments on the proposal can be made until the end of this month.

The council has set a target date of early September to make a decision on the application.

First McDonald’s in Angus

The Forfar outlet was the first McDonald’s restaurant in Angus.

Planning permission for the roadside site was granted in 1993.

But the outlet wasn’t open for business until 1996 due to technical issues with the site.

At the time it created 60 new jobs for the town.

But the restaurant’s opening day was gatecrashed by angry local farmers during the BSE crisis.

They took their protest against the chain’s decision to buy Dutch beef to the door of the new drive-thru.