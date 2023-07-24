Forfar McDonald’s: Planning application lodged to make A90 outlet a bigger Mac

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Forfar McDonald’s: Planning application lodged to make A90 outlet a bigger Mac

The McDonald's restaurant beside the Forfar bypass is a popular stop for A90 motorists.

By Graham Brown
The Forfar McDonald's beside the A90 dual carriageway. Image: Google Maps
The Forfar McDonald's beside the A90 dual carriageway. Image: Google Maps

Plans have been lodged to increase the size of McDonald’s in Forfar.

The Halfpennyburn outlet sits beside the Forfar bypass and is a popular stop for motorists on the A90 Dundee to Aberdeen dual carriageway.

Now, its owners have submitted a bid to Angus Council to increase the building by more than 100 square metres.

It would create extra seating and back of house storage.

McDonald's Forfar drive thru.
Extra seating will be provided if the plans are approved.

A spokesperson for planning agent Planware Ltd said there would be an increase of around 15 sq. m. to the restaurant seating area.

“The majority of changes relate to the changes in the operational platforms and increased storage at back of house,” they added.

Transport Scotland and Angus Council’s roads department have no objections to the plan.

Comments on the proposal can be made until the end of this month.

The council has set a target date of early September to make a decision on the application.

First McDonald’s in Angus

The Forfar outlet was the first McDonald’s restaurant in Angus.

Planning permission for the roadside site was granted in 1993.

But the outlet wasn’t open for business until 1996 due to technical issues with the site.

At the time it created 60 new jobs for the town.

But the restaurant’s opening day was gatecrashed by angry local farmers during the BSE crisis.

They took their protest against the chain’s decision to buy Dutch beef to the door of the new drive-thru.

