St Johnstone analysis: StatsBomb data on who will be the best strike-partner for Luke Jephcott in theory

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone analysis: StatsBomb data on who will be the best strike-partner for Luke Jephcott in theory

Stevie May, Nicky Clark and Chris Kane will all want to play up front with the Welshman.

Luke Jephcott combined well with Stevie May on his St Johnstone debut.
Luke Jephcott combined well with Stevie May on his St Johnstone debut. Images: SNS.
By Eric Nicolson

New St Johnstone striker Luke Jephcott’s most productive spells as a professional footballer have been with a strike-partner for company.

Indeed, it was when Plymouth Argyle manager Steven Schumacher switched to a one-up-front formation that he began to drift out of the first team at Home Park.

Steven MacLean paired the 23-year-old with Stevie May on his debut at Alloa and the early signs were encouraging.

The duo combined to set-up Cammy Ballantyne’s 57-second opening goal and there were several other examples of effective combination play between the two of them over the hour and a bit Jephcott was on the pitch.

It’s still only July, though.

And last season’s striking recruit, Nicky Clark, and double-winner, Chris Kane, shouldn’t be too far away from making their comebacks to increase MacLean’s options.

Courier Sport has analysed the most recent StatsBomb data for the four centre-forwards to see how well Jephcott should complement the other three in theory.

Luke Jephcott – the fox in the box

There isn’t a great deal of difference between xG Shot and Shot OBV (On Ball Value).

Suffice to say, the Welshman is very high on both when it comes to his 2022/23 season and how it compares with the English League Two average.

Luke Jephcott's numbers with Swindon Town.
Luke Jephcott’s numbers with Swindon Town. Image: StatsBomb.

Essentially, xG measures the likelihood of a player’s shot resulting in a goal (not including penalties).

And a player with a high Shot OBV is making good decisions around when to shoot, as well as placing and striking the ball well.

95 and 97 out of 100 is very, very impressive stuff.

As is a goal conversion percentage of 64%.

Given the chance to pull the trigger in the penalty box for Swindon Town last season, Jephcott put away more than one out of two in his 32 appearances.

Stevie May – the non-stop runner

It will probably come as no great shock – and backs up what was seen at Alloa – that May appears to be the most natural sidekick for Jephcott.

The former Wales under-21 international even described a player who stretches the game (Ryan Hardie) as his best career foil to date.

As a pairing, Jephcott and May tick a lot of combined boxes.

Stevie May has complimentary StatsBomb 'peaks'.
Stevie May has complimentary StatsBomb ‘peaks’.

xG Assists, Pressures and Dribble and Carry OBV aren’t Jephcott calling cards but May is up at 85, 79 and 65 out of 100 in those categories for 2022/23 on the Scottish Premiership scale.

Nicky Clark – the nearest to a like for like

In many ways, the former Dundee United striker has similar qualities to Jephcott.

A Shot Touch total of 70 is excellent and an xG Shot of 60 is also perfectly respectable.

Nicky Clark's 2022/23 StatsBomb data with St Johnstone.
Nicky Clark’s 2022/23 StatsBomb data with St Johnstone.

In terms of operating alongside Jephcott, Clark doesn’t cover the ground like May nor will he travel across it with the ball at his feet to a similar standard.

But he’s deceptively good in the air, with a StatsBomb Aerial Wins total of 66 to show for it.

If Saints have runners out wide, this is a partnership that could work.

Chris Kane – the forgotten man

Kane’s 2022/23 season was all but wiped out through injury so there are no meaningful StatsBomb numbers to put into the mix.

Going back to his 18 appearances in the first half of the previous campaign you can see why he and Clark are viewed as cut from the same cloth.

You have to go back to 2021/22 for meaningful StatsBomb data on Chris Kane.
You have to go back to 2021/22 for meaningful StatsBomb data on Chris Kane.

As such, it’s hard to imagine the two of them forming a combination that gets much game-time together.

Kane has previously shown he can combine well with May, though.

And if he can bring the impressive Pressures (77) total of 2021/22 to his 2023 game, he also has the potential to ham-and-egg effectively with Jephcott given his deceptively good aerial ability.

More from St Johnstone FC

Luke Jephcott loved his first game for St Johnstone.
Luke Jephcott: 10-hour drive from Cornwall to Perth wasn't ideal but new St Johnstone…
Tony Gallacher, Dimitar Mitov and Cammy Ballantyne all had excellent games for St Johnstone at Alloa.
3 St Johnstone talking points: Cammy Ballantyne's best position, Mannus v Clark all over…
St Johnstone manager Steven MacLean was happy with his two new signings, Luke Jephcott and Dimitar Mitov.
St Johnstone boss Steven MacLean praises Luke Jephcott and Dimitar Mitov and gives Graham…
Cammy Ballantyne scored the St Johnstone opening goal against Alloa.
St Johnstone back on track in Viaplay Cup with 4-0 win at Alloa as…
Graham Carey believes Luke Jephcott is the type of striker St Johnstone need.
Luke Jephcott is exactly the type of striker St Johnstone need, says former Plymouth…
Steven MacLean and Luke Jephcott.
Luke Jephcott: Steven MacLean hopes he's got St Johnstone a fox in the box…
St Johnstone manager Steven MacLean.
JIM SPENCE: St Johnstone boss Steven MacLean separating real sufferers from shirkers
New St Johnstone striker Luke Jephcott celebrates a goal for Plymouth.
Who is Luke Jephcott? New St Johnstone striker's £5 million price tag and Welsh…
Luke Jephcott.
St Johnstone confirm Luke Jephcott has signed on a 2-year deal and striker declares…
St Johnstone manager Steven MacLean.
St Johnstone still waiting for Luke Jephcott Fifa clearance, as Steven MacLean gives loan…