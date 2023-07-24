Luke Jephcott: 10-hour drive from Cornwall to Perth wasn’t ideal but new St Johnstone striker had perfect first week

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

Luke Jephcott: 10-hour drive from Cornwall to Perth wasn’t ideal but new St Johnstone striker had perfect first week

The Welshman loved his first game and struck up an instant connection with Stevie May.

By Eric Nicolson
Luke Jephcott loved his first game for St Johnstone.
Luke Jephcott loved his first game for St Johnstone. Image: PPA.

A 10-hour drive wasn’t the ideal start to life with St Johnstone for Luke Jephcott.

But the McDiarmid Park club’s new signing couldn’t have asked for a better first week as a Perth player.

The 23-year-old set-up Saints’ opening goal at Alloa after less than a minute’s action in Clackmannanshire.

His through ball for Cammy Ballantyne was perfectly weighted.

Jephcott also had a hand in goal number three – Stevie May’s.

And by the final whistle of the 4-0 victory any thoughts that he had strayed too far from home were well and truly gone.

“That was a very good start,” he said. “It must have been the first time I’ve played on an artificial pitch for about six years!

“Getting the goal so quickly, scoring four goals, a clean sheet and a very good overall team performance was exactly what we wanted.

“To play a part in that early goal was ideal for me personally.

“Cammy took his finish really well.

“This is a long way from Cornwall and at first I was a bit unsure about coming to Scotland, having never played here.

“But when I spoke to people and thought about it I realised this was be a really good opportunity for me.

“The day before I signed it took me about 10 hours to drive up!

“That was a big reason for me being a bit unsure.

“I won’t be driving next time I make the trip, I can say that!

“I’m sure I’ve made a great decision.

“I’ve loved my first few days. It’s a great changing room and the boys are class.

“The standard of training is excellent and it’s obviously great to get a win to top off the week.”

Best type of partner

Jephcott was at his best at Plymouth and Swindon with a strike-partner for company and the early signs of working alongside Stevie May were encouraging.

“I loved it out there today,” he said.

“Mayzo is a quality player – it’s the same all over the pitch.

“We were a real attacking threat.

“I’m used to playing with someone who will stretch the game and give me little pockets of space.

“Mayzo did that for me and Graham (Carey) was finding me in those pockets. Maxy (Max Kucheriavyi) as well.

“Ryan Hardie was usually the one stretching it for us at Plymouth and I was the one linking up the play.

“I talked a few times with Ryan about coming up here and he was very positive.

“He thought it would be a really good move for me and spoke very highly of the standard of the league.

“I played with Graham in my debut season – I’ve lost my pace since then though! These days I prefer to stay in the middle of the pitch.

“I didn’t actually realise until just before I came up that he was at St Johnstone.

“A couple of my mates told me.

“It’s always good when you know someone.”

Jephcott didn’t get the benefit of a pre-season with a club but he hasn’t let his fitness levels drop off.

And it’s now about building up his match sharpness.

“A couple of weeks after the season Plymouth said they weren’t offering me a new contract,” he said.

“I had pre-season programmes sent out to me which I followed at home to keep in shape.

“I trained for three days before this game and getting these minutes in my legs will do me a lot of good.”

More from St Johnstone FC

Tony Gallacher, Dimitar Mitov and Cammy Ballantyne all had excellent games for St Johnstone at Alloa.
3 St Johnstone talking points: Cammy Ballantyne's best position, Mannus v Clark all over…
St Johnstone manager Steven MacLean was happy with his two new signings, Luke Jephcott and Dimitar Mitov.
St Johnstone boss Steven MacLean praises Luke Jephcott and Dimitar Mitov and gives Graham…
Cammy Ballantyne scored the St Johnstone opening goal against Alloa.
St Johnstone back on track in Viaplay Cup with 4-0 win at Alloa as…
Graham Carey believes Luke Jephcott is the type of striker St Johnstone need.
Luke Jephcott is exactly the type of striker St Johnstone need, says former Plymouth…
Steven MacLean and Luke Jephcott.
Luke Jephcott: Steven MacLean hopes he's got St Johnstone a fox in the box…
St Johnstone manager Steven MacLean.
JIM SPENCE: St Johnstone boss Steven MacLean separating real sufferers from shirkers
New St Johnstone striker Luke Jephcott celebrates a goal for Plymouth.
Who is Luke Jephcott? New St Johnstone striker's £5 million price tag and Welsh…
Luke Jephcott.
St Johnstone confirm Luke Jephcott has signed on a 2-year deal and striker declares…
St Johnstone manager Steven MacLean.
St Johnstone still waiting for Luke Jephcott Fifa clearance, as Steven MacLean gives loan…
James McPake's Dunfermline are interested in David Wotherspoon, according to reports. Images: SNS.
James McPake responds to Dunfermline 'interest' in former St Johnstone star David Wotherspoon