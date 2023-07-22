Luke Jephcott is exactly the type of striker St Johnstone need, says former Plymouth team-mate Graham Carey

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Luke Jephcott is exactly the type of striker St Johnstone need, says former Plymouth team-mate Graham Carey

The Welshman has transformed his game since the two men played together in England.

By Eric Nicolson
Graham Carey believes Luke Jephcott is the type of striker St Johnstone need.
Graham Carey believes Luke Jephcott is the type of striker St Johnstone need.

New St Johnstone striker Luke Jephcott may be a different type of player to the one Graham Carey remembers at Plymouth Arygle.

But the Irishman is confident that a penalty box finisher is exactly the type of player the Perth side need.

“We’ve seen already the quality he’s got,” said Carey.

“He looks really sharp, even though he’s not had a club in the summer.

“Luke was a young boy at Plymouth when I played with him – he was more of a winger back then. He was really lively.

“Going to Truro on loan would have really helped him.

“We used to play a lot of those teams in pre-season and it was really tough and physical – proper men’s football.

“He’s transformed into a centre-forward and his record down south is really good.

“Hopefully he’ll get plenty of goals for us.

“He was breaking into the team in my last season.

“We had a really strong, experienced team so you needed to be a good player to get in it.

“Looking back, he was a very good finisher off both feet, so I can understand that his career had developed along those lines.

Luke Jephcott is deadly in the penalty box as he showed with this goal against Wigan.
Luke Jephcott is deadly in the penalty box as he showed with this goal against Wigan. Image: Shutterstock.

“It’s not about what he does in the box – he’s got a really good touch and links up well.

“You could see on Saturday (in the 1-0 defeat at Stenhousemuir) that we got plenty of balls into the box but we didn’t really have anything on the end of them.

“Hopefully he’ll help us in that regard.

“He’ll be a real asset.

“This will be a good move for him. He’ll fit in well here.

“We had a strong, settled starting XI that finished the season well.

“The manager is adding quality to that with Dimi (Mitov) and now Luke.

“A club our size can’t have a squad as big as the one we had last year – 25 first team players is too much.”

No room for error

Carey knows that a big improvement is needed following Saturday’s season-opening defeat to Stenhousemuir.

And if hopes of progressing to the knockout rounds of the Viaplay Cup are to be intact for back-to-back home games next week, victory at Alloa on Saturday is non-negotiable.

“We just weren’t sharp enough in the final third last weekend,” he said.

“That’s probably one of the last things that comes when you’re moving from pre-season into the cup – sharpness.

“We’ll be looking to improve that on Saturday and get the win we need.”

More goals

Carey is being deployed high up the pitch by Steven MacLean and he’s optimistic that he’ll be a game-changing influence on the Perth side over the course of the season.

“I’m feeling really fit,” he said.

“The more minutes I get, the sharper I’ll be.

“I thought I ended last season well.

“I know I need to chip in with more goals – get on the end of crosses. If I can add that to my game, hopefully it will be a really good season.

“I was definitely getting more opportunities in the last few weeks of the season. I just didn’t take them.

“That’s definitely an aim.”

