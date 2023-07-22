St Johnstone boss Steven MacLean praises Luke Jephcott and Dimitar Mitov and gives Graham Carey injury update

St Johnstone manager Steven MacLean hailed his two new signings as Luke Jephcott and Dimitar Mitov made winning debuts for the Perth club.

The Bulgarian’s penalty box assurance and the Welshman’s link-up play were key elements of Saints’ 4-0 Viaplay Cup victory against Alloa Athletic.

“Luke only trained three days so he’s not done much,” said MacLean. “You could see he’s got quality and he will help us.

“Dimi did well. He kicked it well, didn’t have a lot to do but what he did was comfortable.

“They’ve brought a good freshness to the group which always helps – competition for places but quality as well.

“I was chuffed with them and they will get better.

“Luke is a good player. He will help Mayzo (Stevie May) as well.

“When Nicky (Clark) and Kano (Chris Kane) get fit they will all get on well together.”

Saints controlled this Group A contest from the moment Cammy Ballantyne opened the scoring after just a minute.

Ryan McGowan, May and 17-year-old substitute Ben McCrystal were the other players to find the net.

Much more like it. Four good goals. Cammy Ballantyne one of them and two assists. Special day for Ben McCrystal scoring the fourth. https://t.co/zBOX5Sw4Ty — Eric Nicolson (@C_ENicolson) July 22, 2023

“That was better,” said MacLean. “Whatever level you play at, you must start games properly.

“You must play with an enthusiasm and energy and will to win.

“Then your football needs to be better. We moved the ball well at times but we can still move it better and create more chances.

“I’m delighted with four goals and a win.

“For the first one Bally shows his enthusiasm and energy and it’s a great finish.

“Mayzo gets his goal which is good, Gowser’s finish, Ben at the end was great.

“Any time you score four you are happy.”

Dan Phillips bonus

Getting Dan Phillips on to the pitch in the second half was a bonus for MacLean but Graham Carey picked up a painful ankle injury late in the game.

“Obviously it’s a worry but fingers crossed Carey will be OK,” said the Perth boss. “He has jarred his ankle.

“He’s been the shining light of pre-season. He’s come back lean, been quality and looks in a good place.

“Hopefully it’s just a knock and he’s fine for Tuesday.”

MacLean added: “Dan only really trained on Wednesday.

“The physio was probably giving me daggers as I was trying to get him back involved early.

“Getting Dan back on the pitch was good.

“Even having him back in training brought a freshness. The players react to that.

“I could see the standard being better and we took that into the game.”