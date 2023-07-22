St Johnstone boss Steven MacLean praises Luke Jephcott and Dimitar Mitov and gives Graham Carey injury update

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone boss Steven MacLean praises Luke Jephcott and Dimitar Mitov and gives Graham Carey injury update

The debutants are off to a winning start.

By Eric Nicolson
St Johnstone manager Steven MacLean was happy with his two new signings, Luke Jephcott and Dimitar Mitov.
St Johnstone manager Steven MacLean was happy with his two new signings, Luke Jephcott and Dimitar Mitov. Image: SNS.

St Johnstone manager Steven MacLean hailed his two new signings as Luke Jephcott and Dimitar Mitov made winning debuts for the Perth club.

The Bulgarian’s penalty box assurance and the Welshman’s link-up play were key elements of Saints’ 4-0 Viaplay Cup victory against Alloa Athletic.

“Luke only trained three days so he’s not done much,” said MacLean. “You could see he’s got quality and he will help us.

“Dimi did well. He kicked it well, didn’t have a lot to do but what he did was comfortable.

“They’ve brought a good freshness to the group which always helps – competition for places but quality as well.

“I was chuffed with them and they will get better.

“Luke is a good player. He will help Mayzo (Stevie May) as well.

“When Nicky (Clark) and Kano (Chris Kane) get fit they will all get on well together.”

Saints controlled this Group A contest from the moment Cammy Ballantyne opened the scoring after just a minute.

Ryan McGowan, May and 17-year-old substitute Ben McCrystal were the other players to find the net.

“That was better,” said MacLean. “Whatever level you play at, you must start games properly.

“You must play with an enthusiasm and energy and will to win.

“Then your football needs to be better. We moved the ball well at times but we can still move it better and create more chances.

“I’m delighted with four goals and a win.

“For the first one Bally shows his enthusiasm and energy and it’s a great finish.

“Mayzo gets his goal which is good, Gowser’s finish, Ben at the end was great.

“Any time you score four you are happy.”

Dan Phillips bonus

Getting Dan Phillips on to the pitch in the second half was a bonus for MacLean but Graham Carey picked up a painful ankle injury late in the game.

“Obviously it’s a worry but fingers crossed Carey will be OK,” said the Perth boss. “He has jarred his ankle.

“He’s been the shining light of pre-season. He’s come back lean, been quality and looks in a good place.

“Hopefully it’s just a knock and he’s fine for Tuesday.”

MacLean added: “Dan only really trained on Wednesday.

“The physio was probably giving me daggers as I was trying to get him back involved early.

“Getting Dan back on the pitch was good.

“Even having him back in training brought a freshness. The players react to that.

“I could see the standard being better and we took that into the game.”

More from St Johnstone FC

Cammy Ballantyne scored the St Johnstone opening goal against Alloa.
St Johnstone back on track in Viaplay Cup with 4-0 win at Alloa as…
Graham Carey believes Luke Jephcott is the type of striker St Johnstone need.
Luke Jephcott is exactly the type of striker St Johnstone need, says former Plymouth…
Steven MacLean and Luke Jephcott.
Luke Jephcott: Steven MacLean hopes he's got St Johnstone a fox in the box…
St Johnstone manager Steven MacLean.
JIM SPENCE: St Johnstone boss Steven MacLean separating real sufferers from shirkers
New St Johnstone striker Luke Jephcott celebrates a goal for Plymouth.
Who is Luke Jephcott? New St Johnstone striker's £5 million price tag and Welsh…
Luke Jephcott.
St Johnstone confirm Luke Jephcott has signed on a 2-year deal and striker declares…
St Johnstone manager Steven MacLean.
St Johnstone still waiting for Luke Jephcott Fifa clearance, as Steven MacLean gives loan…
James McPake's Dunfermline are interested in David Wotherspoon, according to reports. Images: SNS.
James McPake responds to Dunfermline 'interest' in former St Johnstone star David Wotherspoon
David Wotherspoon. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone legend David Wotherspoon 'wanted' by Dunfermline
Danny Swanson is a player Max Kucheriavyi and Alex Ferguson should seek to emulate at St Johnstone.
St Johnstone boss Steven MacLean gives Max Kucheriavyi and Alex Ferguson a Danny Swanson-type…