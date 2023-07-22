St Johnstone back on track in Viaplay Cup with 4-0 win at Alloa as Luke Jephcott shines on debut

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone back on track in Viaplay Cup with 4-0 win at Alloa as Luke Jephcott shines on debut

Cammy Ballantyne, Ryan McGowan, Stevie May and Ben McCrystal scored Saints' goals.

By Eric Nicolson
Cammy Ballantyne scored the St Johnstone opening goal against Alloa.
Cammy Ballantyne scored the St Johnstone opening goal against Alloa. Image: SNS.

St Johnstone’s Viaplay Cup campaign is back on track after a convincing 4-0 win over Alloa Athletic.

Manager Steven MacLean got the result and vastly improved performance he was looking for.

There was never a realistic prospect of another Group A slip-up like the one at Stenhousemuir seven days ago from the moment Saints went ahead with just 57 seconds on the clock.

It was a very well-worked goal.

Stevie May and new signing Luke Jephcott combined down the right before Cammy Ballantyne burst into the box to get on the end of the Welshman’s through ball and lob it over Alloa keeper PJ Morrison.

Saints’ other summer recruit, Dimitar Mitov, was also given a Clackmannanshire debut and he saved well to deny Bradley Rodden.

It proved to be an important moment in the contest as less than two minutes later the visitors scored their second.

Ryan McGowan.
Ryan McGowan. Image: SNS.

Ryan McGowan – anchoring the midfield, with Drey Wright at right-back – gave Morrison no chance from 25 yards out.

The goalie did well to make sure it was only 2-0 at half-time, tipping a Graham Carey free-kick over the bar.

Saints had to wait until 63 minutes for their third.

Jephcott and Ballantyne linked-up in midfield and May slid a low finish past Morrison to secure the victory for MacLean’s men.

Then with only two minutes left – and just after coming on as a substitute – Ben McCrystal beat Morrison to a Ballantyne pass and made the final score 4-0.

Mitov 7, McGowan 7, Gordon 7, Considine 6, Gallacher 7 (Booth 4), Ballantyne 7, Kucheriavyi 6 (Phillips 5), Carey 6 (McCrystal 6), May 7 (Mylchreest 4), Jephcott 7 (Steven 5), Wright 6. Subs not used – Sinclair, Ferguson, Parker, Klimionek.

Saints’ star man – Cammy Ballantyne

More from St Johnstone FC

Graham Carey believes Luke Jephcott is the type of striker St Johnstone need.
Luke Jephcott is exactly the type of striker St Johnstone need, says former Plymouth…
Steven MacLean and Luke Jephcott.
Luke Jephcott: Steven MacLean hopes he's got St Johnstone a fox in the box…
St Johnstone manager Steven MacLean.
JIM SPENCE: St Johnstone boss Steven MacLean separating real sufferers from shirkers
New St Johnstone striker Luke Jephcott celebrates a goal for Plymouth.
Who is Luke Jephcott? New St Johnstone striker's £5 million price tag and Welsh…
Luke Jephcott.
St Johnstone confirm Luke Jephcott has signed on a 2-year deal and striker declares…
St Johnstone manager Steven MacLean.
St Johnstone still waiting for Luke Jephcott Fifa clearance, as Steven MacLean gives loan…
James McPake's Dunfermline are interested in David Wotherspoon, according to reports. Images: SNS.
James McPake responds to Dunfermline 'interest' in former St Johnstone star David Wotherspoon
David Wotherspoon. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone legend David Wotherspoon 'wanted' by Dunfermline
Danny Swanson is a player Max Kucheriavyi and Alex Ferguson should seek to emulate at St Johnstone.
St Johnstone boss Steven MacLean gives Max Kucheriavyi and Alex Ferguson a Danny Swanson-type…
New St Johnstone goalkeeper Dimitar Mitov.
New St Johnstone goalkeeper Dimitar Mitov has Bulgaria call-up target