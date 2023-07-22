St Johnstone back on track in Viaplay Cup with 4-0 win at Alloa as Luke Jephcott shines on debut

St Johnstone’s Viaplay Cup campaign is back on track after a convincing 4-0 win over Alloa Athletic.

Manager Steven MacLean got the result and vastly improved performance he was looking for.

There was never a realistic prospect of another Group A slip-up like the one at Stenhousemuir seven days ago from the moment Saints went ahead with just 57 seconds on the clock.

It was a very well-worked goal.

Stevie May and new signing Luke Jephcott combined down the right before Cammy Ballantyne burst into the box to get on the end of the Welshman’s through ball and lob it over Alloa keeper PJ Morrison.

Saints’ other summer recruit, Dimitar Mitov, was also given a Clackmannanshire debut and he saved well to deny Bradley Rodden.

It proved to be an important moment in the contest as less than two minutes later the visitors scored their second.

Ryan McGowan – anchoring the midfield, with Drey Wright at right-back – gave Morrison no chance from 25 yards out.

The goalie did well to make sure it was only 2-0 at half-time, tipping a Graham Carey free-kick over the bar.

Saints had to wait until 63 minutes for their third.

Jephcott and Ballantyne linked-up in midfield and May slid a low finish past Morrison to secure the victory for MacLean’s men.

Then with only two minutes left – and just after coming on as a substitute – Ben McCrystal beat Morrison to a Ballantyne pass and made the final score 4-0.

Mitov 7, McGowan 7, Gordon 7, Considine 6, Gallacher 7 (Booth 4), Ballantyne 7, Kucheriavyi 6 (Phillips 5), Carey 6 (McCrystal 6), May 7 (Mylchreest 4), Jephcott 7 (Steven 5), Wright 6. Subs not used – Sinclair, Ferguson, Parker, Klimionek.

Saints’ star man – Cammy Ballantyne