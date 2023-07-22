Airdrieonians 1-0 Dundee: Dark Blues pay the penalty at both ends

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Airdrieonians 1-0 Dundee: Dark Blues pay the penalty at both ends

Lyall Cameron saw a second-half penalty saved before Rhys McCabe's late spot-kick earned the home side all three points.

By George Cran
Lyall Cameron missed a second-half penalty. Image: Rob Casey/SNS
Lyall Cameron missed a second-half penalty. Image: Rob Casey/SNS

Dundee fell to a disappointing defeat at Airdrieonians thanks to a late Rhys McCabe penalty.

That was after Lyall Cameron saw a spot-kick of his own saved by home keeper Josh Rae in the second-half.

The Championship side took all three points in Viaplay Cup Group E with the 1-0 home success.

Changes

Tony Docherty made three changes with Zach Robinson and Owen Beck nursing knocks and Max Anderson dropping to the bench.

That saw Malachi Boateng make his full debut, Josh Mulligan come in and Jack Wilkie make his first-ever Dundee start at left-back.

Diego Pineda made the bench after receiving international clearance. Compatriot Antonio Portales, however, has to wait a little longer after his failed to arrive in time.

The visitors enjoyed the majority of possession in the first half but struggled to break down the home defence.

Dundee fans in a Mexican mood ahead of kick-off with new signing Diego Pineda on the bench. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Dundee fans in a Mexican mood ahead of kick-off with new signing Diego Pineda on the bench. Image: David Young/Shutterstock

In fact it was the Diamonds who created the best chances of the first 45, McCabe denied at the far post by Jon McCracken before Gabby McGill headed over from the resulting corner.

Dundee’s best efforts saw Cammy Kerr have two goal-bound shots blocked and then a Lyall Cameron effort from six-yards also blocked by some frantic home defending.

Pineda arrival

The second half began in similar fashion before Docherty called for new boy Pineda to replace Rudden up front with half-an-hour to go with big cheers from the away support.

Lyall Cameron saw a second-half penalty saved. Image: Rob Casey/SNS
Lyall Cameron saw a second-half penalty saved. Image: Rob Casey/SNS

Immediately the Dark Blues got a lift and minutes later had a penalty kick after Scott Tiffoney was taken down by home goalie Josh Rae.

Rae made up for that, though, by pushing Lyall Cameron’s spot-kick around the post.

Mexican Pineda brought an energy to the Dundee frontline, however, there was late heartbreak to come.

Wilkie had put in a strong show at left-back but was adjudged to have pushed his man in the area and referee Colin Steven pointed to the spot.

Airdrie player-manager McCabe stepped up to send McCracken the wrong way and put his side top of Group E, three points in front of Dundee.

Dundee: McCracken 7, Kerr 6, Shaughnessy 7, Ashcroft 7, Wilkie 6, Boateng 7, Mulligan 6, Cameron 5 (Robertson 69, 6), Tiffoney 6, McCowan 7, Rudden 6 (Pineda 59, 7).

Subs not used: Legzdins, Sharp, McGhee, Byrne, Anderson, Graham, Lamb.

Star man: Lee Ashcroft

More from Dundee FC

Dundee striker Diego Pineda is a former Mexico youth international. Image: Kim Cessford/DCT
Dundee new boy Diego Pineda opens up on fulfilling 'dream' and hopes of creating…
St Johnstone manager Steven MacLean.
JIM SPENCE: St Johnstone boss Steven MacLean separating real sufferers from shirkers
Dundee's Jordan McGhee. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Dundee's Jordan McGhee: Where will he play under new boss Tony Docherty?
New Dundee signings Diego Pineda (left) and Antonio Portales with young fans at Dens Park. Image: Kim Cessford/DCT
16 best pictures as Dundee fans meet new Mexican signings Antonio Portales and Diego…
Antonio Portales and Diego Pineda arrived at Dens Park this week. Image: Kim Cessford/DCT
Dundee's Mexicans: Antonio Portales and Diego Pineda under the microscope
Dundee new boy Malachi Boateng.
Dundee loan star Malachi Boateng explains 'clear vision' of manager Tony Docherty sold him…
Malachi Boateng
GEORGE CRAN: Dundee adding yet another hungry young player in Malachi Boateng bodes well…
Dundee boss Tony Docherty at Bonnyrigg Rose. Image: SNS.
Dundee boss Tony Docherty had 'no fear' throwing new signing Malachi Boateng straight into…
Cammy Kerr takes on Reis Peggie as Dundee faced Bonnyrigg Rose. Image: SNS.
4 Dundee talking points as Tony Docherty era begins with win at Bonnyrigg Rose
Malachi Boateng at Dundee's Gardyne Campus training base. Image: David Young
Dundee new boy Malachi Boateng 'can go up a few gears' insists boss Tony…