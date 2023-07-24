Watch moment DEER swims past boat in Loch Leven

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Watch moment DEER swims past boat in Loch Leven

Fisherman James Blair was on the lookout for pike in Loch Leven, near Kinross - not a full-grown deer.

By Morag Lindsay
screenshot of deer swimming across the choppy waters of Loch Leven.
James Blair snapped this deer swimming across Loch Leven. Image: James Blair.

An angler got the surprise of his life when a deer swam past his boat in the middle of Loch Leven.

James Blair was fishing for pike at the beauty spot, near Kinross, when the close encounter happened.

“I turned round to speak to my mate and that’s when I saw this head bobbing about in the water,” he said.

“Neither of us could believe it. I’m fishing most weekends and I’ve never seen anything like it.”

James said there were people on one of the islands close to where he and his friend were fishing, and they reckoned that’s what had prompted the deer to take to the water.

“I think it must have got spooked and decided to move off,” he said.

“It picked up speed as we were watching it and made its way onto the island.

“It was some swimmer.”

Loch Leven not for the faint-hearted

The deer appeared to have crossed from one of the smaller islands on Loch Leven onto the castle island, where Mary Queen of Scots was imprisoned in 1567.

Loch Leven Castle
Mary Queen of Scots was imprisoned at Loch Leven Castle in 1567.

The animals are known to be good swimmers.

But the islands are well out from the shore. And Loch Leven has an average depth of 15ft, meaning it’s not for the faint-hearted.

James, 27, from Paisley, said he and his pal managed to catch a few fish on Saturday night.

But it was the one that got away that they’ll be talking about for years to come.

deer walking across a road.
Deer on dry land is one thing – on Loch Leven is quite another. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.

“It was amazing,” he said.

“The guy I was fishing with is in his 50s and he’s never seen anything like it.”

Loch Leven island – a deer green place

Connor Campbell of Loch Leven Fisheries said: “I’ve seen some unusual things on the loch in my time. There was a black swan out there recently. But this is a new one on me.

“The islands are pretty far out,” he added. “So it had a fair old swim.

“The public can get on to the castle island, but large areas of it are fenced off, so the deer is probably still over there having the time of its life.”

More from Perth & Kinross

The assault is said to have happened on the Saturday of the festival weekend. Image: Shutterstock.
Rewind Scotland: Pair accused of life-threatening assault at Perthshire music festival
June and George Gall outside the Cateran Café in Blairgowrie.
Couple ready to say goodbye to Blairgowrie café they opened on retirement
The 104-acre Perthshire estate is being sold for £3.5 million. Image: Christie & Co
Perthshire estate on banks of Loch Tay on sale for £3.5m
The A9 roadworks area at Luncarty
A9 drivers face delays near Perth
Idlewild frontman Roddy Woomble heads to Stirling's Tolbooth for a solo show next week.
Perthshire festival cancelled less than two weeks before it was due to begin
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Assault Picture shows; Sean McGhie. Perth Sheriff Court. Supplied by Crime and Courts Team Date; 21/07/2023
Perth man battered partner with toilet seat after funeral
Andrew Valentine has been campaigning against the Markethill Solar Farm. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson.
Coupar Angus community outraged as 'arrogant' developer makes second bid to build giant solar…
Council chiefs say Porter did not have any contact with children at Oakbank Primary School.
Child sex offender held post at Perth primary school breakfast club
Karen Bothwell, chair of Enchanted Forest Community Trust. Image: Enchanted Forest
Enchanted Forest boss on ticket sales concerns as costs of Perthshire light show mount
Rewind Day 2. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Rewind 2023: Best pictures from Sunday as thousands enjoy 80s festival at Scone Palace