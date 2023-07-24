Monday court round-up — Custody cell bog break hell

A suspect uprooted a toilet in a custody cell at Dundee police station, causing about £2,000 worth of damage.

Faisal Hamed, 35, was detained in connection with an alleged disturbance in Perth on October 16 2021.

The city’s sheriff court heard custody staff heard a commotion from the cell in the early hours of the following day.

Fiscal depute Andrew Harding said: “They noted that the toilet had been completely removed from its fittings.

“It was strewn across the cell floor, which was covered with waste water and excrement.”

Hamed, of Sandbank Street, Maryhill, Glasgow, admitted a charge of malicious mischief.

Not guilty pleas to allegations he behaved in a threatening or abusive manner with a knife at Cluny Terrace, Perth, were accepted.

Solicitor David Holmes, defending, said: “He seems to have been suffering a breakdown at this time.

“He had been told he was going to get medication but didn’t and he became more and more upset.”

Sheriff Lindsay Foulis ordered unemployed Hamed to carry out 100 hours of unpaid work within nine months.

He said the sentence was an alternative to a fine.

Conman jailed

A conman who forged his wife’s signature on documents before selling their family home without her knowledge has been jailed. Donald Booth‘s incarceration was welcomed by one of his victim’s, Dr Babar Akbar, who later unwittingly bought the house.

Student’s last chance

A drink-driving Dundee University nursing student who failed to stop after a collision in Dunfermline has been banned from the road for three years.

Scott Davidson, of Rosebery Crescent, Gorebridge in Midlothian, pled guilty to driving while more than four times the legal limit (103mics/22) in the city’s Braemar Drive on June 3 this year.

He also admitted failing to stop and give his details following a road accident in the city’s Swift Street.

Dunfermline Sheriff Court heard Davidson had argued with his partner after consuming alcohol and was told to leave, so did so in a car.

Procurator fiscal depute Azrah Yousaf told the court: “A neighbour was looking out the window and saw the accused come out the driveway and collide with her vehicle.

“He stopped for a couple of minutes or so and seemed to be stationary for a short while and drove off at speed”.

The neighbour called police after noticing damage to her car bumper and Davidson was caught later.

Defence lawyer Euan Gosney said Davidson, who was driving a car which belonged to his mother and has a previous conviction, accepts making the “foolish decision” on impulse to drive home.

Mr Gosney said Davidson said there is a fitness to practise hearing at his university on July 20 and he would be on three hospital placements with Dundee University for the next academic year.

Sheriff Charles Macnair told Davidson: “If you do this again it’s almost certain you will serve a custodial sentence”.

The sheriff also fined him £265 and ordered him to carry out 135 hours of unpaid work, as an alternative to custody.

Kick-boxing abuser

A Dundee thug battered his long-suffering girlfriend hours after winning a kick-boxing competition. Stephen Traynor terrorised his former partner as part of a two-year campaign of domestic abuse and will be sentenced later.

Drugs charges included A9 offence

A man snared after police seized £2.5m of cannabis has been jailed for six years.

William Thompson, 51, was arrested following a major police probe, including a raid at a cannabis factory in a unit at the Port Glasgow Industrial Estate.

Other addresses listed in the charge included the A9 Perth to Inverness road, a business centre in Glasgow’s Anderston and two properties in Paisley.

Thompson, of Bo’Ness, was convicted after a trial in June of being concerned in the supply of cannabis between January 3 2019 and January 14 2020, aggravated by a connection with serious organised crime.

The High Court in Glasgow was told he continues to protest his innocence.

Lord Colbeck told him: “The cannabis cultivation found in the five properties was sophisticated and redolent of planning.”

The judge said the drugs seized had a value of between £1.8m and £2.5m.

He added: “The court has to have regard to the planning and it is clear you had a significant role.

“The offence committed by you is one that is exceptionally serious.”

For the latest court cases across Tayside and Fife, join our Courts Facebook page.