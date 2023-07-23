Dundee kickboxing champ admits violent campaign of domestic cruelty

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Dundee kickboxing champ admits violent campaign of domestic cruelty

Stephen Traynor has been warned to expect jail after he tormented his former partner to years of assaults and abuse.

By Paul Malik
Stephen Traynor. Image: Twitter
Stephen Traynor. Image: Twitter

A Dundee thug battered his long-suffering girlfriend hours after winning a kick-boxing competition, a court has heard.

Stephen Traynor terrorised his former partner as part of a two-year campaign of domestic abuse.

He repeatedly beat her up and threatened to kill himself when she tried to leave.

Traynor, 37, said he would murder his partner in a series of menacing text messages.

He told her: “I am going to kill you. I have nothing to lose.”

The martial-arts enthusiast appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court and admitted an abusive course of conduct between Valentine’s Day 2020 and December 22 2021.

He was remanded ahead of sentencing and warned he could be jailed.

‘Mentally and physically’ abusive

Depute fiscal Sarah Wilkinson detailed the brutal beatings he subjected his partner to, as well as the coercive messages he sent her as she repeatedly attempted to leave.

Ms Wilkinson told the court: “The complainer and Traynor had been in a relationship since November 2019.

Stephen Traynor. Image: Twitter

“The complainer described it as mentally and physically abusive.

“She had attempted to leave the relationship multiple times.

“On February 14 2020, the complainer and two other witnesses had been out on a night out.”

Traynor and his girlfriend returned home at the end of the evening and went to bed.

“Traynor woke the complainer in night and told her something had ‘bothered him,'” said Ms Wilkinson.

“He complained to her she had been laughing at him and talked about ex-boyfriends.

“She tried to go back to sleep.

“He punched her on the left eye.

“It became swollen and bruised.”

The fiscal depute said the pair later argued in the bedroom.

“He pinned her to the bed, placed to hands on her neck and pushed her down,” she said.

This commotion was overheard by the complainer’s friend, who lived on the same street.

Traynor let his victim go and they “went about their business”, the court was told.

She had bruising on her arm and neck.

Threatening texts

The court heard how the complainer tried “numerous times” to leave the relationship and Traynor would “beg” her not to.

He stated she was “all he had”, before sending a number of abusive text messages to her, the court heard.

He told her: “I’ll stab everyone you are with”

And: “I’ve got a rope and I am ready…I am away to kill myself.”

In another text, he wrote: “You are nothing. You are selfish. You are the lowest of the low. I am away to die to make you remember me.”

The crown said all of the messages were “coercive” and designed to keep control over his victim.

She also told police she was isolated from her friends.

Hotel assault

Another incident happened at a wedding in Dyce.

The pair had been at Jury’s Inn, when Traynor punched his partner on the face, the court heard.

He then shouted at her: “What are you greeting for?”

Details of Traynor’s conduct was read out at Dundee Sheriff Court

On August 12 last year, the pair travelled to Barnsley, where Traynor was taking part in the WKO Kickboxing championships.

The court heard he went out after to celebrate with others, and at about 7.30pm the complainer went back to the hotel room.

Ms Wilkinson added: “The complainer went to reception to see the accused later that night.

“As she walked away, he kicked her foot and tripped her up.

“At around 1.30am the next morning, Traynor returned to their room in an intoxicated state.

“He shouted at her for not coming to ‘celebrate’ with him.

“He began to throw her belongings.

“He told her to sleep in the bath.

“She began to record him on her phone.

“She told him to get out the room.

“He grabbed her by the wrist and pulled at her limbs.

“As she lay on the ground he grabbed her by the feet and hair.”

Police arrived and Traynor was cautioned and charged and made no reply.

Court order

On September 23, having been ordered by a court not to contact his former partner while on bail, he sent her more text messages.

He told her he was going to kill her and then himself.

This made the complainer fear for her life, the court heard.

The messages included: “I am going to kill you. I have nothing to lose.”

Traynor, of Perth Prison, was remanded in custody as sentence was deferred for reports.

He will return to court on August 15.

For the latest court cases across Tayside and Fife, join our Courts Facebook page.

More from Dundee

Stephanie Duthie and daughter Bryony
Bryony Duthie: Family spends £33,000 for medical flight to bring her home
Happyhillock Road, Dundee
Armed police descend on Dundee street following report of a 'man with firearm'
The band Bastille
Bastille in Dundee: 'We were idiots when we started - we still are -…
Michael McColl
Dundee pervert snared by paedophile hunters is put on register
Coach House in Birkhill
'Spectacular' £650k villa near Dundee with outdoor sauna hits the market
Stephen Traynor. Image: Twitter
Why did a Broughty Ferry artist paint the Cairngorms on a mountain bike?
Stephen Traynor. Image: Twitter
Holiday memories in and around Dundee - including Longforgan berry picking and Camperdown donkey…
Seagate, Dundee
Man, 34, arrested following disturbance in Dundee city centre
Logie Street, Dundee
Firefighters take to Dundee street to extinguish taxi fire
John Reid and Westie Charlie who were injured in the first attack.
Dog that injured Dundee OAP destroyed after second attack