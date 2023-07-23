Former Dundee TSB branch could be converted into convenience store under plans by former Gulistan House boss

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Former Dundee TSB branch could be converted into convenience store under plans by former Gulistan House boss

The former bank on Strathmartine Road shut last year.

By Laura Devlin
dundee forfar tsb
Dundee's Coldside TSB branch closed in 2022.

The former TSB branch at Coldside could be transformed into a convenience store under plans lodged by the former Gulistan House restaurant boss.

The bank on Strathmartine Road in Dundee shut last April amid widespread closures announced by the banking firm.

It was one of 70 branches shuttered nationwide.

A building warrant application has now been lodged with Dundee City Council for alterations to be carried out at the premises to covert it into a grocery store.

Work totalling £40,000

Little detail is given in the application. However if approved, the works will include a new suspended ceiling and lighting.

The works will also include installing display cabinets, shelving and partitioning, as well as a chiller and freezer rooms.

Alterations to the existing staff facilities are also planned.

The total cost of the renovations is expected to be around £40,000.

The application has been submitted on behalf of Azhar Mohammed, the one-time owner of former Broughty Ferry restaurant Gulistan House.

When contacted by The Courier, Mr Mohammed said he did not wish to comment on the building warrant application.

Gulistan House restaurant in 2017. Image: DC Thomson.

Once one of Dundee’s oldest Indian restaurants, Gulistan House on Queen Street in the Ferry ceased trading two years ago after more than four decades in business.

The curry house was first opened by Munsif Ali Mohammed in Gray Street in 1979 before relocating to a former church on Queen Street, where it become something of a well-known Ferry landmark.

Following Munsif’s retirement in 2017, his son Ahzar Mohammed took over the business.

In October 2021, however, it was announced the restaurant would be shutting.

The company said the decision was made due to the “chronic and unstable health of our business owner from the beginning of the year”.

The former church building is currently listed for sale and offers limited availability for functions.

