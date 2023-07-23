Former Dundee TSB branch could be converted into convenience store under plans by former Gulistan House boss

The former TSB branch at Coldside could be transformed into a convenience store under plans lodged by the former Gulistan House restaurant boss.

The bank on Strathmartine Road in Dundee shut last April amid widespread closures announced by the banking firm.

It was one of 70 branches shuttered nationwide.

A building warrant application has now been lodged with Dundee City Council for alterations to be carried out at the premises to covert it into a grocery store.

Work totalling £40,000

Little detail is given in the application. However if approved, the works will include a new suspended ceiling and lighting.

The works will also include installing display cabinets, shelving and partitioning, as well as a chiller and freezer rooms.

Alterations to the existing staff facilities are also planned.

The total cost of the renovations is expected to be around £40,000.

The application has been submitted on behalf of Azhar Mohammed, the one-time owner of former Broughty Ferry restaurant Gulistan House.

When contacted by The Courier, Mr Mohammed said he did not wish to comment on the building warrant application.

Once one of Dundee’s oldest Indian restaurants, Gulistan House on Queen Street in the Ferry ceased trading two years ago after more than four decades in business.

The curry house was first opened by Munsif Ali Mohammed in Gray Street in 1979 before relocating to a former church on Queen Street, where it become something of a well-known Ferry landmark.

Following Munsif’s retirement in 2017, his son Ahzar Mohammed took over the business.

In October 2021, however, it was announced the restaurant would be shutting.

The company said the decision was made due to the “chronic and unstable health of our business owner from the beginning of the year”.

The former church building is currently listed for sale and offers limited availability for functions.