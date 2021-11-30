Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Dundee

TSB announces closure of Dundee and Forfar branches next year

By Katy Scott
November 30 2021, 12.47pm
dundee forfar tsb
Dundee's Coldside TSB branch will close in 2022.

Banking firm TSB has announced the planned closure of 70 branches nationwide in 2022, including in Dundee and Forfar.

Nine branches will be closed across Scotland as banking officials claim more customers are banking digitally.

The Coldside outlet on Strathmartine Road in Dundee will shut on April 13 next year.

The Forfar bank on East High Street will close its doors the following day.

TSB said 150 jobs will be affected across the UK, however all staff will be offered alternative roles within the company.

‘Difficult decision’

A spokesperson claimed in-branch use has “declined further” with more people opting to bank online.

They confirmed the branches set to close currently carry out around a third (32%) fewer transactions than the TSB national average.

TSB’s chief customer officer, Robin Bulloch, said: “Closing branches is an incredibly difficult decision to take, but we have to respond to the changes in the way people bank and provide the right mix of services for all our customers now and into the future.

“These changes allow us to maintain an extensive branch presence across the country.”

‘Better suit customer needs’

He added: “They are accompanied by a significant investment programme to upgrade branches to better suit customer needs.

“Where it takes longer to get to the nearest branch, we will introduce more ‘pop-up’ services in communities.”

dundee forfar tsb
Staff affected by the closure will be offered alternative roles in company.

The nationwide bank has also blamed the Covid-19 pandemic for accelerating the shift away from branch services.

It said that, despite the closure of branches, including the Dundee and Forfar banks, more than 90% of customers will still be able to drive to a TSB branch within 20 minutes.

TSB also promised extra support for vulnerable customers who will be hit by the closures.

There is also a Post Office or free-to-use ATM within a mile of each closing branch.

More from The Courier