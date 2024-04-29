Man, 43, charged after break-in at Dundee Mountain Warehouse shop

A 43-year-old man has been charged after a break-in at a Dundee city centre shop.

The Mountain Warehouse shop on Murraygate was broken into just before 1am on Sunday.

The entrance to the outdoor clothing and equipment store was damaged during the incident.

Mountain Warehouse in Dundee reopens after break-in

One customer told The Courier that staff were able to open as normal later on Sunday.

He said: “When I came into the shop just before 1pm, there was still a sign out warning folk there might be broken glass.

“The staff had been working hard to get the shop open on Sunday as normal.

“I did feel for the staff but they were getting the place tidied up.”

It is understood the incident is not being linked to a break-in at WHSmith on Murraygate on Friday.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “We were called to a report of a housebreaking at a premises on Murraygate, Dundee, around 12.50am on Sunday.

“A 43-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with the incident.

“A report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.”