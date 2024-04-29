Man, 43, charged after break-in at Dundee Mountain Warehouse shop

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Man, 43, charged after break-in at Dundee Mountain Warehouse shop

Police were called to Murraygate just before 1am on Sunday.

By James Simpson
Mountain Warehouse was targeted on Sunday. Image: Supplied
Mountain Warehouse was targeted on Sunday. Image: Supplied

A 43-year-old man has been charged after a break-in at a Dundee city centre shop.

The Mountain Warehouse shop on Murraygate was broken into just before 1am on Sunday.

The entrance to the outdoor clothing and equipment store was damaged during the incident.

Mountain Warehouse in Dundee reopens after break-in

One customer told The Courier that staff were able to open as normal later on Sunday.

He said: “When I came into the shop just before 1pm, there was still a sign out warning folk there might be broken glass.

“The staff had been working hard to get the shop open on Sunday as normal.

“I did feel for the staff but they were getting the place tidied up.”

A damaged door panel at Mountain Warehouse. Image: Supplied

It is understood the incident is not being linked to a break-in at WHSmith on Murraygate on Friday.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “We were called to a report of a housebreaking at a premises on Murraygate, Dundee, around 12.50am on Sunday.

“A 43-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with the incident.

“A report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.”

More from Dundee

Chen Qing travelled to Scotland for the drug drop.
Dealer who tried to flee Dundee drug bust with £40k cash avoids jail
Swallow roundabout Dundee.
Swallow Roundabout roadworks to last a year as drivers warned of 'increased delays' on…
2
Flooding at the Dens Road and Isla Street junction in August 2017. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Dens Road flooding issues laid bare - but Scottish Water 'highly confident' there's NO…
One year old Olivia Anderson enjoying the cherry blossom. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
PICTURES: Broughty Ferry's Dawson Park blooms in cherry blossom delight
Pout Nightclub on St Andrews Street.
Man rushed to hospital after Dundee nightclub attack
Evening telegraph news CR0024603 G Jennings pics . GV of Riverside football pitches Dundee for a court story, wednesday 21st october.
Dundee FC Riverside training complex plans a 'win-win' for community
Sean McLeod. Image: Facebook
Violent Dundee boyfriend breached court order to attend marriage to victim
The car crashed on its side on Johnston Avenue, Dundee. Image: Grant Scott
Man, 82, reported after car crashes onto its side on Dundee road
The first cruise ship to dock in Dundee this year. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Look on board first cruise ship to dock in Dundee this year
Broughty Ferry Aldi under construction.
Aldi advertising jobs for new Broughty Ferry supermarket
9