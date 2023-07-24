Doctor welcomes prison term for businessman’s ‘callous and despicable’ Fife house sale con

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Doctor welcomes prison term for businessman’s ‘callous and despicable’ Fife house sale con

Donald Booth has also been ordered top pay £54,000 in compensation.

By Kirsty McIntosh
Dr Akbar is happy justice has been served but was hoping for a longer prison term. Image: DC Thomson.
Dr Akbar is happy justice has been served but was hoping for a longer prison term. Image: DC Thomson.

A Fife doctor who was left £100,000 out of pocket after buying a house from a fraudster has welcomed the crook’s prison sentence.

However, he said the outcome can never compensate him for the stress caused by.

Conman Donald Booth forged his wife Nicola’s signature on a separation agreement and a deed purporting to transfer to him sole title to their Dunfermline home.

They split up in 2015 and Dr Babar Akbar bought the property in good faith late the next year, with a horrified Mrs Booth later discovering the house had been sold from under her.

A sheriff reinstated Mrs Booth as a co-owner of the property, leaving Dr Akbar jointly owning his own home with a complete stranger.

Dr Babar Akbar, lost half ownership of his house in Dunfermline. Image: DC Thomson.

Dr Akbar, who is the clinical lead for urgent care services (out of hours) in Fife, eventually bought Mrs Booth’s share of the house but later ended up selling the family home and remains significantly out-of-pocket.

At Dunfermline Sheriff Court on Monday, Booth, 61, was sentenced to four years behind bars.

He also faces being forced to sell property he owns in England to pay more than £54,000 ordered in compensation to Mrs Booth.

‘Justice has been served’

Dr Akbar, 35, who was present for the sentencing hearing said “justice had been served”, though he would have preferred a harsher sentence.

He said: “I would have liked him to be punished more but he’s now seen he can’t steal peoples money from them.

“Part of me is happy that justice has been served.

“It (the experience) has shattered my belief in society as a whole.

“Me and my wife are doctors and we think that people work to help other people but then there’s leeches that feed on people like me and Mrs Booth.

“Whatever sentence is served it does not compensate for the mental stress that me and my family have suffered over the years.”

Bizarre courtroom rants

Dr Akbar said he feels Booth’s rowdy behaviour in court shows it is unlikely he will reflect on the harm his actions caused.

During his appearance in the dock the fraudster repeatedly shouted: “I am a living man, I am not that legal person” after being asked to confirm his name.

The house was in Braemar Gardens, Dunfermline. Image: Google.

He also accused Sheriff Susan Duff of being in contempt of her own court for ignoring his tirade.

Advocate Kelly Duling said former company director Booth had refused to engage with social workers tasked with writing a background report for the court to help inform sentencing.

‘Calculating and despicable’

A jury convicted Booth of forming and pursuing a fraudulent scheme to obtain sole title to the matrimonial home in Braemar Gardens, Dunfermline, and the entire proceeds of sale.

It was found that in pursuance of the scheme, between August 5 2016 and December 16 2016 he forged, or had forged, the signature of his ex-wife on documents.

He presented these as genuine to a solicitor and the Registers of Scotland, inducing the latter to alter the registration details to record him as the sole owner of the property.

Booth also instructed the marketing and sale of the house, whereby it was purchased by Dr Akbar.

He was convicted of retaining the proceeds of sale and obtaining £123,597 or thereby by fraud.

Sheriff Duff told Booth his actions were “calculating and despicable”.

She said “it’s entirely (his) fault” there was no report provided for her consideration and concluded there was no alternative to a prison sentence.

The Crown was given the right to pursue the cash to pay compensation through the civil courts, with the money set to come from Booth’s assets.

Its understood he owns one property in Doncaster and a further two in Sheffield.

Attempts to contact Mrs Booth have been unsuccessful.

For the latest court cases across Tayside and Fife, join our Courts Facebook page.

More from Courts

Post Thumbnail
'Lowest of the low' jewellery thief raided Glenrothes house with Staffy
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Assault Picture shows; Sean McGhie. Perth Sheriff Court. Supplied by Crime and Courts Team Date; 21/07/2023
Perth man battered partner with toilet seat after funeral
Council chiefs say Porter did not have any contact with children at Oakbank Primary School.
Child sex offender held post at Perth primary school breakfast club
Michael McColl
Dundee pervert snared by paedophile hunters is put on register
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Margaret Williamson was found guilty of assault in Cromlix Road, Perth Picture shows; Margaret Williamson. Perth Sheriff Court. Supplied by DCT Media Date; 20/07/2023
Perth woman smashed spine plunging from flat window to escape frenzied attack
Post Thumbnail
Friday court round-up — Knives out and dog attack
The City of Aberdeen Highland Games with the Clash of the Titans was held at Hazlehead Park. Peterhead's Frances Brebner and World Arm Wrestling champion Josee Mornequ. Picture Colin Rennie.
Lochgelly man attacked parents after dad refused arm wrestle
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Fatal Accident Inquiry Perth Picture shows; Kenny Heron and wife Sherly Heron. Loanhead, near Edinburgh. Supplied by Digby Brown Solicitors Date; 21/07/2023
Wife breaks silence as inquiry rules Perth supermarket tragedy was preventable
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Knife assault Picture shows; Kenneth Nicoll. Forfar Sheriff Court. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; 04/07/2023
Dundee dealer admits horrific Stanley blade attack in Forfar
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Knives Picture shows; William Mongan. Perth Sheriff Court. Supplied by Crime and Courts Team Date; 19/07/2023
Aberfeldy man, 57, brandished two knives in flare-up outside chip shop