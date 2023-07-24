Asbestos dumped near Kirkcaldy as probe launched

A probe has been launched after asbestos was dumped near Kirkcaldy.

Items containing the potentially hazardous substance were fly-tipped on Jawbanes Road, on the outskirts of the town, on Friday.

Fife Council says it is investigating the incident.

Councillor Julie MacDougall, who represents the area, told The Courier: “Fly-tipping is not acceptable at any time.

“Each person or business is responsible for the secure and safe disposal of any items which they hold in their possession at all times.

“This is a very selfish act carried out, given the serious dangers of exposure to asbestos, and in this area where people could have been out walking or cycling past.

“I find it shameful that people do not consider others when they do something like this”.

Asbestos can cause health issues if someone is exposed to the substance over time.

Dawn Jamieson, Fife Council’s safer communities manager, said: “We’re aware that asbestos was dumped in this area, and we’ve taken swift action to have it cleared.

“Asbestos is very costly to remove and requires specialist uplift and disposal.

“We’d encourage anyone witnessing incidences of it being illegally dumped to report it immediately, with as much information as possible.

“Fife Council cannot accept asbestos waste at its recycling sites. Householders should contact a waste management company licensed for asbestos disposal to dispose of this kind of waste.

“We will investigate this incident and where evidence allows, we will consider what action can be taken against the individual responsible.”

She added: “No one wants to see rubbish dumped, and it has a direct impact on the condition of our roads, parks, wildlife and communities.

“We’re grateful to the people of Fife for reporting fly-tipping. We urge them to keep doing so using our online form.”