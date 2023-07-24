Asbestos dumped near Kirkcaldy as probe launched

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Asbestos dumped near Kirkcaldy as probe launched

A councillor has hit out at the fly-tipping on the outskirts of the town.

By Ben MacDonald
Fly tipping at Jawbanes Road
Asbestos was left spread across Jawbanes Road. Image: Fife jammer locations/FJL Services

A probe has been launched after asbestos was dumped near Kirkcaldy.

Items containing the potentially hazardous substance were fly-tipped on Jawbanes Road, on the outskirts of the town, on Friday.

Fife Council says it is investigating the incident.

Councillor Julie MacDougall, who represents the area, told The Courier: “Fly-tipping is not acceptable at any time.

“Each person or business is responsible for the secure and safe disposal of any items which they hold in their possession at all times.

Cllr Julie MacDougall
Councillor Julie MacDougall. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

“This is a very selfish act carried out, given the serious dangers of exposure to asbestos, and in this area where people could have been out walking or cycling past.

“I find it shameful that people do not consider others when they do something like this”.

Asbestos can cause health issues if someone is exposed to the substance over time.

Fife Council investigating asbestos find near Kirkcaldy

Dawn Jamieson, Fife Council’s safer communities manager, said: “We’re aware that asbestos was dumped in this area, and we’ve taken swift action to have it cleared.

“Asbestos is very costly to remove and requires specialist uplift and disposal.

“We’d encourage anyone witnessing incidences of it being illegally dumped to report it immediately, with as much information as possible.

Fly tipping at Jawbanes Road
Asbestos was among the items dumped. Image: Fife jammer locations/FJL Services

“Fife Council cannot accept asbestos waste at its recycling sites. Householders should contact a waste management company licensed for asbestos disposal to dispose of this kind of waste.

“We will investigate this incident and where evidence allows, we will consider what action can be taken against the individual responsible.”

She added: “No one wants to see rubbish dumped, and it has a direct impact on the condition of our roads, parks, wildlife and communities.

“We’re grateful to the people of Fife for reporting fly-tipping. We urge them to keep doing so using our online form.”

